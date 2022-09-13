Khloé Kardashian Claps Back After Commenter Questions How Much Time She Spends With Her Kids!

Enough with the f**king mom-shaming, already!

Khloé Kardashian has never been afraid to clap back against inappropriate comments on social media. We could probably write a whole book filled with instances of Khloé putting trolls in their place! It has happened again, and again, and again, and again, and again, and again, and… yeah, you get it. (A coffee table book of clapbacks actually isn’t a bad idea… are you reading, Kris Jenner??)

Anyway, on Monday it happened once more! Never say Khloé doesn’t stand up for herself!!!

This time around, the 38-year-old reality TV star drew the ire of an Instagram commenter who questioned how much time the star actually spends with her children. Referencing Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson as well as her newborn son, the commenter asked:

“When do you spend time with your kids?”

Um, OK? Where did that come from?! We assume they’re referring to her busy schedule as a reality TV star, model, influencer, etc.? Who even knows?!

Sometimes Khloé’s clapbacks are legendary. And sometimes they are sassy! This time around, she opted to kill the critic with kindness. The Revenge Body host’s reply said it all. When does she spend time with her kids?

“When they are awake baby doll.”

LOLz!

Seems like something pretty much any responsible parent would do — especially when they are this age!

The folks over at Comments by Celebs captured the moment for posterity on their IG Stories, as you can see (below):

Feels like she could have (rightfully!) been a lot more critical of the callout considering EVERY working parent is upset about any time they have to spend working and not with their babies. Shaming someone for it is SO LOW. That commenter got off easy!

Still, don’t come for Khloé’s parenting habits. Perezcious readers will recall how, back in April, the Kardashians star took to social media to slam fans who criticized her for holding True on the red carpet at the premiere for her fam’s Hulu show.

At the time, the Strong Looks Better Naked author said:

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much … number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things. I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

So knowing that, it should be pretty obvious that Khloé is WAY involved with her kids’ lives! And just because she doesn’t post about it on social media doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. This should be obvious?!?! But maybe not!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? Did Khloé take the right tact in dealing with this digital Debbie Downer? Or should she just ignore it next time?! (Yeah, right…)

