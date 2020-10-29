Khloé Kardashian DEFENDS Kim's Lavish 40th Birthday Party Amid Backlash!

Khloé Kardashian is attempting to smooth things over after fans rightfully dragged her sister Kim Kardashian West!

ICYMI, the KUWTK star faced major backlash this week after sharing an onslaught of photos from her lavish 40th birthday party. Kim flew a bunch of her closest friends and family out to a private island in French Polynesia for a six-day getaway after guests were said to have undergone “multiple health screens” and quarantined for two weeks prior.

In the now widely mocked tweet, KKW told her followers how she had such a blast and was “humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.” But that caveat didn’t stop people from calling her out for the unnecessary vacay and the tone-deaf oversharing of pics amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kimmie Cakes has still yet to publicly answer to her critics!

We’re not quite sure Khloé’s defense will help much, but she gave it her best shot while appearing on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she bragged about the festivities and called it “the coolest experience.” She backed up her sister’s claim that everyone was “surprised” and had been told very little details about the trip beforehand:

“Nobody knew where they were going until we were on the plane, and it was so special. We just knew it was tropical. We were told to pack three nice outfits for dinner, but other than that we had no idea and it was the coolest experience to be that surprised.”

The 36-year-old said that “maybe 20 or 25 people” came through, despite some reports that at least 40 people attended. And when host Ellen DeGeneres questioned her about criticism over the island time, KoKo said she didn’t want the kickback to “overshadow” her big sis’ “beautiful” memories of the experience:

“I haven’t heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we went out of town. I don’t really know the extent of it. This year is a frustrating year, I get it. There’s so many frustrations going on but it’s also her 40th and this is something she really wanted to do for us and it was such a nice thing.”

She went on to address concerns for the staff who had to serve the group, noting they all felt “so safe” and claimed the workers appreciated the commercial business they brought to the island:

“Being there with all the precautions that we took, and just how grateful everybody was for the tourism aspect of it — so many people said we were their first party for months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills. Just hearing those messages when we were there was really good. And we felt so safe. We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it.”

Even if they were completely “safe” throughout the excursion, it does nothing to wash the bitter taste left in our mouths after seeing those pics! It’s just hard for the average person to feel good watching celebs enjoy a level of wealth and comfort most will never achieve — especially during a time when over 200,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and many are still quarantining to protect themselves.

Listen to the pair’s conversation about it all (below):

Later on during the sit-down interview, Khloé revealed more details about her own “scary” experience with COVID-19 back in March:

“It was so incredibly scary. It’s still scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t really have any information or the information we had just changed every single day. It was just super, super scary.”

True Thompson‘s momma continued:

“I was really, really sick. I felt really quickly on that I was getting sick with something and I just wore a mask. I remember wearing gloves. It was speculation all about COVID, but no one really knew. But we were all like, ‘There’s no way that I could have COVID.’ So I was still just really diligent, wearing masks. We got tested, my whole family got tested, and they came back and my results were positive. We were really alarmed but everyone else tested negative, so thank goodness.”

Despite suffering from challenging symptoms, she admitted the hardest part of it all was being kept away from her daughter:

“I just was quarantined in my room for 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave. And that was the hardest part. I don’t care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn’t be around my daughter, that was the most heart wrenching thing.”

We’re so glad she’s okay now, seriously! But are we still judging the heck out of her famous family for their wild trip? Absolutely.

