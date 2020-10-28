After teasing SOMEONE in their inner circle was sick with Covid-19, we finally have an answer.

In a teaser for Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, an extremely sick Khloé Kardashian reveals she tested positive for coronavirus.

The clip begins with Kim Kardashian West‘s obvious concerns for her extremely ill sister, and Kris Jenner panically talking about calling every doctor to help her ailing daughter.

Dayum, her voice and overall energy really says it all. The sickness is SO f**king terrifying.

This is the second member of the Kardashian clan to be diagnosed with the virus. ICYMI, Kim recently spoke about Kanye West’s scary battle with Covid-19, and how he’s made a full recovery. Considering Khloè was just on vacation for her sister’s 40th birthday, we know she did as well.

