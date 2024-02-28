Multimillionaire Khloé Kardashian Dragged As 'Greedy' For Selling Daughter True's Clothes Online!

Khloé Kardashian is coming under fire for selling her daughter True Thompson’s used clothes online!

The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday to post a picture of the 5-year-old while telling fans there were “new pieces up on” the Kardashian Kloset website. When followers clicked on the link, there were several items up for sale, including a leopard denim jacket from Zara for $50, a blue mini dress from Urban Outfitters for $20, and a black crop top from Mango Youth for $20. All True’s! However, some of her followers won’t be buying what Khloé is selling anytime soon!

Many were upset to see Khloé reselling True’s clothes instead of trying to donate the items or the profits from the sale to a charity, especially when she has an estimated net worth of $60 million. One person wrote on a Reddit thread:

“Khloe posted a link to the ‘Kardashian Kloset’ today on her Instagram stories and out of curiosity I clicked on it. I am confused as to why this family resells clothing instead of donating it? Is there really a need here? I could stand behind it if the proceeds were donated to a good cause but it doesn’t appear so. One thing that stuck out to me was this used Zara children’s coat – now I know Zara is relatively inexpensive if you’re a Kardashian. Reselling a used coat for $50? This is absurd to me.”

Is Koko ripping off fans?! It certainly wouldn’t be the first time they’ve been accused of doing so… Others agreed with the social media user, calling out the Good American founder for being “greedy.” See the reactions (below):

“Very creepy because I feel like the only reason someone would be inclined to pay full price for a used Zara children’s piece of clothing is the fact that a Kardashian wore it. I bet I could go to Target or look on Amazon and find the exact same jacket for $10.” “This disgusts me. You [so] much money can you not just f**king donate the clothes to people in need. They are so greedy.” “Greedy ugly people inside and out!” “Yep, the designer stuff is bad enough but I can still see why it would appeal to some Kardashian fans… but selling Nike and Zara for full price? Wtaf it’s just utter greed.” “They’ve been called out so many times and every time they just ignore it and double down.” “I really wish they donated a big part of the proceeds to charity (maybe a chosen one per person, including kid ones for lid clothes), it would make more sense. As is… it feels weird.”

Yikes!!!

TBH, we hadn’t even considered the creepier aspects of selling your young child’s clothing to anonymous users until we read these comments. Eesh.

Khloé has not addressed the backlash. But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you feel Khloé is being “greedy,” too? Sound OFF in the comments below.

