Prosecutors DROP Sexual Assault Charges Against High School Football Star After Discovering New Information

It appears prosecutors have decided to dismiss all the charges against the 18-year-old football star, Crosley MacEachen, who allegedly raped an unconscious teenage girl in her home.

As you may recall, the former Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy student was accused of entering a bedroom where the victim was sleeping, removing her clothes, and then sexually assaulting her in December 2020. Then in July, authorities charged him with rape, gross sexual imposition, and sexual battery. You can read up on the details HERE.

However, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, they were suddenly dropped on Thursday because new “information came to light after MacEachen was indicted that has changed our understanding of this case.” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters explained in a statement:

“We have an ethical obligation to only proceed on cases where we believe there is a likelihood of success at trial. Based on the information we have today, we will not be proceeding further.”

So, what was this new evidence that abruptly changed the course of the case??? Well, it doesn’t seem like we’ll find out. Not yet anyway.

Deters also made it clear that the “dismissal is not a comment on the guilt or innocence of MacEachen.” His attorney Scott Croswell, who initially pushed back on the charges, also touched on the case update, telling Law&Crime:

“It’s unfortunate that situations like this are played out in public. I would hope that the public would accept the dismissal of the charges as readily as they accepted the initial allegations.”

