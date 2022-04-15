Awww! Khloe Kardashian Reveals Gift From 'Thoughtful' Travis Barker

We love a supportive brother-in-law!

Travis Barker isn’t legally an in-law (yet), but he’s already stepped up to the role for the KarJenner clan. Not only is he heavily featured in the fam’s new Hulu show, but behind the scenes, he’s taking care of Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters like his own. Case in point: the gorgeous floral arrangement he sent to Khloé Kardashian to celebrate The Kardashians series premiere.

Related: Tristan Tried To Convince Khloé He Was Trustworthy RIGHT Before Cheating Scandal!

Koko posted a snap of the bouquet on her Instagram Story, showing off the flowers and a note from the drummer which read:

“Congratulations! Much love, Travis.”

She captioned the shot:

“The most thoughtful. Thank you @travisbarker”

Speaking with People recently, the Good American founder revealed that she had always been Team Travis. Recalling before Kravis got together, she said:

“I definitely know Kim [Kardashian] and I have spoken about [their intense connection]. I feel like Kendall [Jenner]and I have. … It was perfect timing. It was timing. We were all like, ‘Come on, they’ve just got to hook up.’ And they did and they haven’t [stopped].”

But the Blink-182 alum isn’t the only chivalrous man attached to the family. Kim’s BF Pete Davidson also sent Khloé roses for Valentine’s Day. If you ask us, the extra thoughtful gestures are how you know these guys are keepers!

[Image via ABC/Vanity Fair/YouTube]