Khloé Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq Splits From Husband After 16 Years Together!

It’s over for Khadijah Haqq and her husband of 13 years.

On Friday morning, Khloé Kardashian‘s BFF revealed to the world via Instagram that she is splitting from Bobby McCray. It’s truly the end of an era as they’ve been married since way back in July of 2010. But more than that, the couple have been together in total for more than 16 years, as Khadijah mournfully noted in her split reveal.

Related: Blac Chyna Shares New Details Of Co-Parenting Situation With Rob, Tyga, & Khloé

Writing a simple statement with no other pics attached, and the comments closed from public reaction, Malika Haqq‘s twin shared:

“Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer. Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to tremendous transition. After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one other, it’s best we move forward separately.”

The often-seen Kardashians and KUWTK supporting cast member then added:

“I did not come to this decision lightly. For the most part, I have kept my relationship private for the benefit of our family. I share this not because I believe it’s newsworthy ~ But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting. I’m so grateful for my incredible support system!”

You can see the full post (below):

Ugh!

Sending love to both Khadijah and Bobby during this ordeal. FWIW, the former Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints star has not publicly addressed the split yet.

Related: Tristan Thompson’s Bro DENIES Accusing Khloé Of Using Mom’s Death As A ‘Storyline’!

The ex-duo shares three kids — son Christian and daughters Kapri and Celine — in addition to parenting McCray’s son Bobby McCray III from a previous relationship. Here’s hoping co-parenting will be smooth and sound, with the kids’ best interest in mind.

It’s still a total mystery why the two are separating. Neither has come forward with any information, thought Khadijah’s statement does make it pretty clear she was the one to make the call — mentioning twice the word “I” when talking about the decision, and not “we.” Maybe nothing happened. Couples do grow apart, sadly. But if it was something we don’t know at the moment.

Hey, at least she has a great friend during all this. We all know how fiercely protective Khloé is of those she loves.

What do YOU think of this news, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Khadijah Haqq McCray/Instagram/Hulu/YouTube]