Pink Honors Britney Spears Amid Shocking Sam Asghari Divorce -- In The Most Heartwarming Way!

Pink has found a touching and poignant way to honor Britney Spears during a tough time in the pop star’s life.

On Wednesday night, Pink was playing a sold-out show in Detroit as part of her Summer Carnival world tour when it came time to perform her long-standing hit song Don’t Let Me Get Me. That song references Britney, of course — but at this show, Pink made sure to change the lyric to reflect her love for the Toxic crooner!

The 43-year-old normally sings that song with this lyric (below), in which she belts out her frustration at being negatively compared to the “damn” Britney:

“Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears / She’s so pretty / That just ain’t me”

But on Wednesday night in the Michigan city, Pink altered the lyric to reflect a more “sweet” take on the Louisiana native, singing it like this instead:

“…Tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears…”

Awww!

As you can see and hear (below), the crowd very much appreciated the revised lyrics when they popped up:

Very sweet!

Of course, Brit is going through a lot this week with her divorce from Sam Asghari. As the headlines swirl around the Baby One More Time singer’s difficult current-day arrangements with her now-estranged husband, Pink clearly wanted to show a little bit of love to another A-list music superstar in this public performance.

And we love to see it! Always great to see (and hear) stars backing each other through the trials and tribulations of life…

