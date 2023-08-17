Blac Chyna Shares Details Of Co-Parenting With Rob Kardashian, Tyga, & Khloé Kardashian: 'People Change'

Blac Chyna is an easy going momma.

The model and her baby daddies are going to be “family forever,” so why hold onto any drama? That’s at least the mentality the 35-year-old is leading with as she continues to turn a new leaf! In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Wednesday, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, opened up about her co-parenting relationships with Tyga, with whom she shares 10-year-old son King, and Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Dream. She explained:

“I feel like with everything — time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream.”

White and Kardashian’s infamous relationship was, of course, documented on their show, Rob and Chyna, which aired for one season in 2016. She added:

“And also too, let’s not leave out King and also co-parenting with Michael (Tyga) too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that’s all I care about as a parent.”

That’s great! Your child’s happiness should always be number one as a parent. She added that when it’s time for her kids to go to their fathers’ homes, she doesn’t stress it:

“My kids are really smart, and they have common sense and they’re like the sweetest people, like little people, so they’re gonna be good, just them in general. I don’t ever worry when they go over to the other parents’ house, cause it’s like, ‘What are they doing over there?’ But I’m like, ‘Nah, my kids are good. They’re pretty smart.’”

Perezcious readers will likely remember last month Rob’s sister Khloé Kardashian made some comments on The Kardashians about being like a “co-parent” to Dream because of how much time she spends with her and Rob. She addressed her comments shortly after the episode aired:

“My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure. True and Dream are best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship.”

She made a point that there were absolutely no hard feelings between her and Chyna, who at the time also insisted things were “good on both ends.” Now, Chyna is addressing things with her daughter’s aunt once more.

She told ET on Wednesday:

“You have to think, too, they’re so close, you know? Rob and Khloé. So of course Dream’s gonna be like [that] with True, you know what I mean?”

This all comes after Chyna’s notorious defamation suit against the Kardashian fam, which she lost last year. But it sounds like she’s truly ready to move past all that:

“I feel like, you know, everybody was young [at the height of the drama]. [There’s] more things that we have to worry about, aside from that. [But] why have this feud when we gonna be family forever?”

So true! Whether they like it or not, they’re always going to be a part of each others’ lives to some degree, so why not make it a little bit easier on themselves? What do YOU make of this positive era of life Blac Chyna is in, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

