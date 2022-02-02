Khloé Kardashian Denies 'Hiding Her Hands' In Photos & Reveals Major Fitness Gains!

Khloé Kardashian isn’t going to let criticism go un-commented upon when it comes to her Instagram account!

The Revenge Body host was the focus of an unwanted social media controversy late last week when she posted a series of photos of herself posing in an SUV. Writing in the caption of the post at the time, she made a low-key reference to her situation with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, noting that “betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.”

That may be true about betrayal and all, but fans could only notice her hands in the photos, which appeared to be very, very pale. Shockingly, her hand color was in direct contrast to her facial skin tone in those same snaps, causing her pics to go viral as social media commenters couldn’t hesitate to discuss it all.

But now, several days later, Khloé just returned to IG, and she’s not gonna take anybody’s s**t this time around! In a new post published late on Monday night, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her curves while rocking a pair of jeans from her clothing brand, Good American.

In the pic, which you can see (below), Khloé is covering her bare chest while quietly hiding her hands behind her head:

Sexy!!!

Immediately, fans picked up on the curious absence of her hands in light of last week’s controversy.

Exasperated at the whole situation, one fan commented (below):

“Oh lord, she’s hiding her hands”

Khloé hit back quickly, though.

In response to that comment, she shared:

“Lol never. My hands are beautiful baby.”

Get it, girl!

Other fans quickly jumped in, with some defending Khloé in the aftermath of last week’s heinous and handsy hellscape:

“please don’t let the rude comments bother you! You are beautiful!!” “it amazes me people find anything to pick you apart! Flaunt those hands! The world is cruel!”

So there you go!

Khloé doesn’t need to feel self-conscious about anything, it would seem, because early on Tuesday morning she took to Instagram once again to show off some major gains!

Posting early in the morning, the 37-year-old reality TV star showed off her before-and-after results in working on her shoulders and upper back “about 3 months apart” from each other.

And she looks sexy AF (below):

Wow!

Tightening and toning a bit for sure. Honestly, she looks great to us in BOTH photos. But good for having a goal in the gym and going after it! Ain’t nothing wrong with that!

We just hope her hands continue to be OK.

LOLz!!!

