Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Were 'In A Good Place' Prior To Cheating Scandal And 'Had Plans To Move In Together'

Oh, what might have been for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson…

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the NBA baller may well have reconciled and officially gotten back together at this point if only Tristan’s shocking cheating admission and unexpected paternity news bombshell not gone down late last year.

Now, we’re learning more about what might have been for True Thompson‘s high-profile parents after a source revealed new details Friday morning about all the ex-duo’s abundant recent dramas.

Related: Lamar Odom Calls Out Tristan For Being ‘Corny’ Amid Ongoing Cheating Controversy

Remember how often we covered the former couple’s potential reconciliation back in the simpler days of 2021?! For a while, it looked like they even might try to give True a sibling!!! But now, Tristan’s shocking sex scandal with personal trainer Maralee Nichols has pretty much put an end to all that.

But as it turns out, the Revenge Body host and the Sacramento Kings star were even closer to fully reconciling prior to the cheating s**t show than we ever realized at the time! A source spoke to ET about the co-parents’ would-be love situation, revealing that the pair had plans to move in together prior to the reveal:

“Khloé and Tristan were in a good place before the news about Maralee being pregnant came out and had plans to move in together. Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on his house in Encino, California, that he was in the process of selling, and is no longer moving in with Khloé.”

Whoa!!!

These two were going to get all the way back together and move in with each other again?! Like, the 30-year-old pro athlete had even put his house up on the market! That’s how serious it was?? And now, nothing…

Related: Wait, Did Corey Gamble Just Side With Tristan Thompson Amid His Cheating Controversy?!

The source also explained to the outlet how all of this — the cheating scandal itself (duh), the move-in that almost was, even the public apology — has quickly become too much for Khloé (below):

“Khloé is really hurt and saddened by Tristan’s actions and his public apology isn’t helping. This has been a tough pill for her to swallow and she does feel unsettled and pretty crushed.”

Ugh, girl, we can certainly understand that.

It’s interesting that all of this is coming out now, though. Just today Tristan published a super-cryptic social media post. Clearly the controversy is taking its toll on everyone involved — especially now knowing how imminent a reconciliation had apparently been…

What do U make of this cohabitation reveal, Perezcious readers? Sound off with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Tristan Thompson/Instagram]