Khloé Kardashian Shades Tristan Thompson With Post About ‘Betrayal’ After He Was Spotted With ANOTHER Mystery Woman!

Khloé Kardashian just threw some MAJOR shade at Tristan Thompson!!!

After the 30-year-old basketball player was recently spotted out with a mystery woman, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram on Thursday in possibly the most on-brand post of all time — Cryptic Khloé AND Revenge Body!

Alongside some sexy snaps of herself posing in and around a car while wearing a skintight bodysuit, she wrote in the caption:

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.”

Damn! The shade!!! Ch-ch-check out the stunning pictures (below):

Although Khloé did not directly call out Tristan, there certainly was no need to as all signs point to the athlete given the timing of everything.

As we reported, he was caught on TikTok by Tricia Caracoza with a new woman on his lap at a bar in Milwaukee following a game last week between the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks. According to Caracoza, Tristan supposedly asked her for “no videos please” when he saw her recording them at one point in the night. The TikToker added of the interaction:

“I wonder why he didn’t want any videos taken of him. Could it be because he just publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian for having a baby on her while they were trying to work out their relationship and potentially get back together? That’s exactly why. Tristan Thompson is a dog.”

As Carcoza mentioned, this is all just days after Tristan publicly admitted to to the Good American founder that he was the father of Maralee Nichols‘ son. He previously admitted to sleeping with the personal trainer when he was still dating Koko back in March 2021. After Nichols gave birth in December, a subsequent paternity test confirmed Tristan is the little one’s dad. And when he revealed the results, the NBA star expressed his regret to Khloé for all of the “humiliation” after cheating on her yet again, saying:

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

For her part, True Thompson’s momma has yet to address the drama — well, beyond a couple of cryptic quotes since the news broke. But it sounds like she is still upset (understandably) with how things unfolded based on this new post! And if she was wondering if he was done humiliating her after that apology, well… here we have exhibit C proving not so much.

Do you think the shade was about the new pics, Perezcious readers? Or the love child? Or ALL of it?? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)!

