Khloé Kardashian Reflects On Tristan Thompson Heartbreak While Live-Tweeting Finale: 'We All Deserve Forgiveness'

Khloé Kardashian is reacting to one of the most difficult relationship moments of her life,captured on air for her fam’s new reality TV streaming series.

As you know, we’ve been covering the adversity Khloé has faced with ex Tristan Thompson‘s 2021 cheating scandal amid his paternity suit involving Maralee Nichols. And now viewers of The Kardashians are finally watching how that terrible time played out in the Thursday night season finale of the Hulu show. They’re not alone, though… Khloé’s watching it, too!

As she tends to do with new episodes of their reality TV ventures, Khloé took to Twitter to live-tweet. However, as she explained in her intro message at the beginning of her communication with fans, things were going to be difficult.

Tweeting from the heart, the Revenge Body alum wrote:

“Hi loves. We are going to watch at 5pm. I will watch and tweet unless with you guys unless I start feeling weird. I want everything to come from a place of honesty but kindness as well. Let’s try to be kind to everyone please.”

Hi loves. We are going to watch at 5pm. I will watch and tweet unless with you guys unless I start feeling weird. I want everything to come from a place of honesty but kindness as well. Let’s try to be kind to everyone please. #TheKardashians — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 16, 2022

At that point, she jumped into the episode.

The reality TV veteran enjoyed some lighthearted moments while tweeting — like swooning over Kris Jenner‘s cute Christmas song recording as part of a secondary segment, but by the end of it, Khloé was emotionally exhausted from watching the Tristan drama play back.

In one poignant tweet, she understandably wrote:

“This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply.”

This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we’ll always stick together and love one another deeply. ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2022

And the Good American founder didn’t stop there.

Trying to put a positive spin on the situation, Khloé pondered the point of life’s lessons in cases like the NBA star’s infidelity.

True Thompson‘s loving momma concluded:

“Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE”

Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 17, 2022

She’s certainly not wrong about that.

We continue to share positive vibes and best wishes for Khlo-money during this difficult time in the public eye. She’ll push through! She’s strong AF! But still, it’s a tough time.

Sending love!!

