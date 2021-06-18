Kim Kardashian Says She Nearly Pulled A Runaway Bride On Kris Humphries, Plus More KUWTK Reunion Pt. 1 Highlights HERE!

The KarJenner fam is looking back on 20 seasons of TV well done!

Thursday night marked part one of the two-part Keeping Up with the Kardashians family reunion after-show special hosted by Andy Cohen. The sit-down was interesting for a lot of different reasons, as we’ve already covered looking at Kim Kardashian‘s current co-parenting status with her embattled, estranged husband Kanye West.

But there was so, so much else! Ch-ch-check it ALL out (below)!

Kim: The Kris Humphries Saga, ReVisited

For one, and perhaps most interestingly, Kim opened up quite a bit about her quickie marriage to Kris Humphries, which infamously lasted all of just 72 days back in 2011.

During the reunion show, the newly-single star recalled how the night before her wedding to the longtime NBA star, in fact, she was already getting SERIOUS cold feet. Speaking to momager Kris Jenner at the time, the reality TV star recalled how her beloved momma gave her an out that she didn’t end up taking (below):

“She said, ‘Listen, if you really don’t wanna do this, I don’t think you should do it. I think this could be a really bad idea. If you wanna get out of it.’ What [Kris] said to me was ‘Go, I’m going to put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave and I’ll handle it.’ I thought, ‘OK, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever. It’s going to be a huge joke. I think I just had cold feet.”

Wow!!!

It’s clear there are still a lot of emotions there; Kim got emotional just remembering that day, admitting she “felt pressured” and was worried she would “let everyone down” if she didn’t go through with it. Still, the KKW Beauty founder also admitted she owes the Minnesota-born basketball star an apology over the whole thing, too.

She summed up:

“I handled it totally the wrong way. I tried to [apologize]. I tried calling [Kris Humphries] for months. He’s very faith-based, and so, I’m sure he would have loved to not have marriage on his record. He wanted an annulment. The only legal way to get an annulment is if fraud is involved, so he marked fraud to get an annulment. So the whole world wondered, ‘What is this fraud?’ … If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too. I wish I was only married once.”

Interesting!

Kim: Sex Tapes, Selfies, And The Law

During the special, we learned that Kim still hasn’t told her kids about her infamous Ray J sex tape, which she called “stupid,” but also acknowledged as being a driving force for the early popularity of the show. It’s probably a good idea that she hasn’t yet explained it to her children, considering their ages, but she’ll have to do so one day…

Regardless, she described:

“[The sex tape] is probably the one thing I wish didn’t exist.”

Yeah…

BTW, Kim also touched on her potential future career as a lawyer (that is now seriously in jeopardy), and determined she’d probably cut back a bit on posting sexy selfies once she passes the bar. Then again, she noted that “you can do it all,” and she definitely still wants to show off her body — she just doesn’t want to embarrass her kids.

Mom Lyfe!

Kylie: Thin Lips, Tyga, Travis, and Stormi Secrets!

Kylie Jenner also popped up a few times during the first part of the reunion, including telling a terrible story about her first kiss! The boy who gave her that first smooch told her she had small “unkissable” lips, which understandably created “an insecurity” in the then-teenage girl.

Fast forward a few years, though, and Stormi Webster‘s momma was inspired to get lip fillers, create the Kylie Lip Kit, and make ten figures, so, f**k that boy forever!

Speaking on the topic of Stormi, the youngest KarJenner sister also opened up about her pregnancy process with her now 3-year-old daughter, and reflected on why she kept it such a secret at the time:

“It was just a lot for me personally. I think it was just something I had to go through by myself.”

All’s well that ends well, though, and she has a beautiful, sweet little girl now!

As far as love goes, Kylie dished a little bit on both Travis Scott and ex-BF Tyga, too.

On her current relationship with her 31-year-old ex:

“We are not friends, but we are OK. If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings towards him.”

And on her 29-year-old baby daddy avoiding KUWTK cameras:

“Sometimes he didn’t want to be filmed. I didn’t pressure him to be on the show.”

OK!

Kris: Caitlyn’s Transition And Departure

Kris took the high road on ex Caitlyn Jenner, bringing her up simply to reflect on how lucky the momager is to have Kylie and Kendall Jenner around thanks to her former relationship with the past Olympic legend. Still, Corey Gamble‘s GF admitted there were major issues at root with the now-71-year-old Caitlyn and “even if she didn’t transition,” Kris believes they would have still split up and gone their separate ways.

People grow apart, after all!

Kourtney: What Could Have Been…?

Here’s a little teaser from Thursday that we’re really going to have to follow in Sunday night’s second part of the reunion special: Kourtney Kardashian admitted her relationship with Scott Disick “probably” would have turned out differently — as in, they would have gotten back together for good — had she not “shared so much” during KUWTK‘s TV run.

That’s big news, considering what’s been going on lately between Kourt and Scott (and Travis Barker, and Amelia Hamlin, and Sofia Richie before that).

As always, ICYMI, here’s an uber-fast recap of Thursday night’s reunion after-show, part one (below):

So much to cover!

