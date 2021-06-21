NEW Tristan Thompson Cheating Accusations?! Witness Claims He Disappeared With 3 Women At Party Over The Weekend!

Oh no, not again…

Just as Khloé Kardashian finally confirmed she and Tristan Thompson were officially back together — spilling on the KUWTK reunion special about “all the work he’s done” — we’re hearing a very disappointing story from over the weekend…

The Boston Celtic attended a party on Friday to support a security guard to the stars named Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer. The swank shindig included other big names like Drake, Diddy, and Chris Brown. That part is not in question, as social media posts confirm his presence at the bash, wearing the same outfit as in his Instagram pic (above).

However, eyewitnesses told DailyMail.com the pro athlete was less interested in the company of male A-listers and more in the presence of the many ladies in attendance. One source spilled:

“Tristan came in after midnight and shook a bunch of guy’s hands. He was wishing Chubbs Happy Birthday.”

Then?

“He immediately beelined to the bar where there were tons of girls; we could hear him yelling, ‘Let’s do shots!’ He was having a blast — he was actually laughing and simultaneously taking shots and drinking straight out of a bottle of champagne.”

That alone isn’t that incriminating. But what this insider saw next was…

“He was repeatedly grabbing this one girl’s butt so we all knew he was totally into her”

NO!

But that’s not all. This witness claims to have seen Tristan disappear into a bedroom with the same woman — and two of her friends. The source said:

“A couple of hours later, Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up. He was with three women and another guy.”

The detailed account even roughly described the girls: one was an aspiring singer from Florida, one was a Californian who is in the beauty industry, and one… wore a pink dress. OK, they clearly didn’t know that much about these women. They continued:

“One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she always out and about at parties. The other girls have just started going out with this group. He did this in front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking.”

Wow. It’s not being caught red-handed, as the baller infamously has been before, on nightclub security cam footage. But where there’s smoke there’s fire, and given his past indiscretions, this is definitely smoke. The insider continued:

“They stayed in the room behind closed doors for at least 30 minutes. When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled. He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4am with his entourage.”

Unfortunately this is all too close to past allegations about Tristan. This sounds very similar to a story we heard from Valentine’s Day 2019, right around the time of the now-legendary Jordyn Woods scandal. in which he was also accused of hopping out to a party and disappearing with a couple women into a private room for a while. This was, of course, while he was very much still with Khloé.

The source actually says this kind of behavior is still the norm for the power forward:

“In these circles, Tristan is known for partying. He loves to do shots and smoke joints and laugh and flirt with all the girls. He has a reputation for hooking up so when we saw him walk with these three girls and go into the bedroom it wasn’t a surprise.”

That doesn’t mean no one cares. The source implies sympathy for Khloé is the reason they’re coming forward, saying:

“We all were talking about how badly we felt for Khloé and how he was going to embarrass her again. This party was definitely one that he could have invited his girlfriend to — lots of couples came.”

This report comes immediately on the heels of Tana Mongeau making a bit of a ruckus on Twitter for claiming Tristan came to her birthday party, too. Inneresting timing. Maybe he’s just a busy guy??

To be frank, we sincerely hope this report is total BS, for Khloé’s sake. But we can’t just ignore it. If someone tells you a snake bit them, you don’t say, “Snakes don’t do that.” What do YOU think about these brand new cheating allegations? Is someone just looking to start trouble? Or telling it like it is??

