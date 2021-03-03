Kim Kardashian Shows Off New Exotic Family Pet!

Cute pet, North West!

Kim Kardashian took to social media on Wednesday to tell fans that the family got a pet bearded dragon — and everyone, including Kim herself, has taken a liking to the tiny reptile!

Alongside photos of her eldest daughter posing with the scaly friend (and wearing matching outfits, obvi), the beauty mogul wrote:

“Meet the newest member of our family…Speed. I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me! Speed was really my BFF Allison’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months!”

Adorbz!

See the pics (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Twitter/Avalon/WENN]