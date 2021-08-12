Brendan Fraser Gets Choked Up Hearing Fans Are 'Rooting' For Him In Emotional Moment!

Brendan Fraser is feeling the love as he makes his big comeback!

Having stepped away from Hollywood in 2018 after making groping claims against a former HFPA president, The Mummy star is gearing up for his roles in two highly-anticipated films with the full support of the internet! And it was all that encouragement that had the actor feeling more than emotional during a virtual meet and greet with a fan.

A video from their one-on-one has gone viral after being posted to TikTok by @littlelottiecosplay earlier this week, and after watching it, you can totally see why! In the short clip, Fraser explained he’s in Oklahoma to shoot Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon, jokingly telling his fan about his anxiety while pretending to bite his fingernails:

“I think I might be sick. A little anxious. I mean, it’s going to be fun…”

But before he could say another word, @littlelottiecosplay quickly responded to ease his worries and cheer him on:

“You’ve got this. Just know that the internet is so behind you! We’re so supportive. There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

At that point, you could tell Fraser was starting to get choked up! Tipping his hat to her, you could hear the emotion in his voice as he replied with:

“Shucks, ma’am.”

You’ve got to watch the sweet moment (below):

Very exciting stuff coming up for Brendan! In addition to the Scorsese film, the 52-year-old will also star in Darren Aronofsky‘s The Whale.

[Image via Brian To/WENN]