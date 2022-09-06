Brendan Fraser 'Sobbed' After The Whale's Premiere Got Him A Standing Ovation From Audience & Co-Stars!

Protect Brendan Fraser at all costs!

The actor, possibly most widely known for his role in The Mummy trilogy, has captured fans’ hearts once again at the Venice Film Festival premiere of his latest film, The Whale. On Sunday, 53-year-old Fraser, along with the rest of the cast and director Darren Aronofsky, received a 6-minute standing ovation from those in the audience, which was so moving it brought the star to tears!

Brendan appeared to be getting ready to leave the stage when the crowd — and his co-stars — roared with applause just for the lead, making him a near emotional wreck! In fact, Variety reporter Ramin Setoodeh, who was in attendance, reported the longtime performer “sobbed” at seeing the reaction from those around him.

The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022

Fraser, who has slowly been making his big-time Hollywood comeback, plays the leading role of Charlie, a 600-pound English teacher fighting to be back in his estranged daughter’s life once again.

It was only four years ago though that he accused former Hollywood of Foreign Press Association President, Philip Berk, of sexual assault. The actor brought up the allegations in a 2018 GQ profile, where he claimed Berk grabbed his “ass check” and touched him “in the taint” following a 2003 HFPA luncheon. The organization launched an investigation, but the news slowly slipped out of the headlines.

It didn’t keep him down, thankfully, and we can truly imagine how well- deserved this emotional standing ovation was! Congrats, Brendan!

