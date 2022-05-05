Kim Kardashian Posts About Being ‘Teachable’ As Personal Trainer Defends Met Gala Weight Loss!

Kim Kardashian seemingly spoke out about all of the chatter surrounding her Met Gala look!

After saying she dropped 16 pounds in just three weeks just to wear her ensemble at fashion’s biggest night earlier this week, she’s facing some intense criticism from the public. So the reality star hopped on Instagram Stories to address the backlash to her comments on Wednesday. Well, we think so anyway. Taking a page out of Khloe Kardashian‘s book, she shared a rather cryptic quote that read:

“Be teachable. Be open. You’re not always right.”

Applicable, yes. But also… always true! LOLz!

Now, there is a chance she could be responding to how some social media users have criticized her for being disrespectful by wearing such a historical gown — the dress Marilyn Monroe wore while singing to JFK. But we are really hoping Kim is acknowledging how harmful her weight loss remarks were! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Hopefully, she will have more to say on this soon than just a cryptic quote…

As we mentioned, the 41-year-old has sparked a ton of controversy this week, especially for admitting that she followed a “strict” no-carb and no-sugar diet in order to fit into Marilyn’s iconic dress for this year’s gala. When speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, Kim did mentioned that she did not completely cut out food, saying:

“I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

But many have still called out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for irresponsibly promoting such an extreme diet — including Lili Reinhart. The Riverdale star has been one of the biggest critics of Kim following the Met Gala, slamming how “f**ked up on 100s of levels” it was to openly admit to “starving” herself when she has so many people looking up to her. While she did not mention Kim by name, it was very clear that the shade was directed at the SKIMS creator, as Lili wrote:

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

But there is at least one person standing in Kim’s corner right now. One of her trainers has since come out to defend the mom of four against the backlash. Speaking with TMZ, Don-A-Matrix maintained that Kim lost the weight using healthy methods, explaining:

“I think one of the misconceptions people have about Kim is she works like, really hard, so I was there through the process. So, it wasn’t like a starving herself type of thing. I mean, she’s been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn’t eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in.”

When asked if she lost the weight in a harmful way, the fitness instructor said:

“Not at all. Not from my end from what I saw. We were working out sometimes twice a day.”

Don then added that “it’s possible to lose 20 pounds in a healthy way.”

Is it though??

Here’s hoping Kim really is listening to the other side about how problematic and potentially dangerous her remarks were at this time. What are your thoughts on this matter, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, Variety/YouTube]