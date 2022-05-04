Kim Kardashian Conspiracy Theory! Fans Think She Used Met Gala 'Weight Loss' To Hide Butt Filler Removal!

Was Kim Kardashian’s weight loss story all one big ruse?

Kim’s choice to wear Marilyn Monroe’s 60-year-old dress at the Met Gala on Monday night has been the talk of the town this week. We mean, she’s had almost everyone — from furious Monroe experts to concerned celebs and all those in between — focused on her historic fashion moment. Unfortunately, the chatter continues to get more negative.

Fans have quickly moved passed the hype of seeing her in the late actress’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress and are now speculating that Kim used the moment, and her controversial weight loss story, to hide the fact that she allegedly had plastic surgery!

Related: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are All Loved Up At The Met Gala!!

During the gala, Kanye West’s ex-wife claimed in a chat with Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks in order to fit into the dress. But eagle-eyed Konspiracy theorists on Reddit are now claiming that the 41-year-old “used the narrative” to hide the fact that she had some alleged work done on her booty. For years, The Kardashians star has been accused of getting a butt lift, yet she’s always denied undergoing any kind of surgery. That didn’t stop one fan from speculating:

“Kim didn’t ‘lose’ 16lbs for the dress. The dress was never going to fit. She used this narrative to reduce her BBL without having to admit it.”

We should note that if Kim did do work, it wouldn’t technically be a filler (despite many using that phrase). It would be a BBL, or Brazilian butt lift, a specialized fat transfer procedure that changes the shape of the butt without implants. Instead, the process takes excess fat from other areas of the person’s body and injects it into the derrière.

Agreeing with this theory, another fan wrote:

“That ‘give me three weeks’ quote had me thinking. Maybe she literally went and had it done [butt filler removal] 1-2 days later (she’s rich and famous so very possible) and then had 3 full weeks to ‘recover’? Not sure though how long that would take lol.”

A third person chimed in:

“I’m inclined to believe that something went on because no way Kim fit into Marilyn’s dress from a butt perspective.”

And a whole lot of others are siding with the historians on this one and doubt she even made it into the dress perfectly (and instead used her fur coat to cover up the back half — which she seemingly admitted to in a video obtained by TMZ (HERE).

In the video, when the dress can’t zip over her butt, Kim wonders out loud if she should go to the gym. The team then decides to cover up the back of the dress with the white fur coat she wore on the red carpet, causing the model to cheer:

“We can maybe fake it!”

So, were her weight loss claims all fake too?!

Related: Kim Kardashian DOES Want To Get Married Again! ‘Just One More’ Time…

Not everyone is convinced, though. Many believe that the mom of four did lose some weight and wore a lot of shapewear to squeeze into the gown, saying:

“I don’t think she’s reducing her BBL, she wore a lot of shape wear, people have been saying she reduced her BBL since last year but on the show her ass still looks massive lol” “I agree. It’s still massive for her body. It probably got smaller because she’s lost a lot of weight, so any weight she naturally had there has gone away and now it’s just the remaining fat injections from the BBL.”

Hmm… Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe this theory?

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Ripley’s Believe It Or Not/Instagram]