Lili Reinhart SLAMS Kim Kardashian For 'Starving' Herself For The Met Gala!

Not everyone was impressed with Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala coup.

In theory, it was a really cool idea to wear Marilyn Monroe’s infamous “Happy Birthday Mr. President” gown to walk the red carpet. But Kim had to go to pretty extreme, and some would argue unhealthy, lengths in order to make it happen. Specifically, she had to lose a lot of weight in a very short amount of time.

As she proudly explained to Vogue on the red carpet:

“I tried it on, and it didn’t fit me. And so I looked at it, and I said ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge. It was like a role. … I was determined to fit it.”

This kind of crash diet is inadvisable and potentially dangerous. And, as body positivity advocate Lili Reinhart pointed out, it sets a poor example for the many women who look up to her. The Riverdale star didn’t name the reality star specifically, but on Tuesday she posted a scathing response to the situation on her Instagram Story. She wrote:

​​”To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f**king dress?”

In a follow-up post, she criticized:

“So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels. To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word.”

The 25-year-old went on:

“The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting. Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.”

The actress, who has been open about her body image struggles, concluded:

“I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me. I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage.”

While Kim had specified that she “didn’t starve” herself, she admitted she was “so strict” and described what sounded like a disordered eating regimen. And Lili was far from the only person to take issue with it. Over on Twitter, users wrote:

“the kim kardashian weight loss thing is f**ked up and NOT okay to talk about on national television where the youth will find it and bring it to therapy to defend their eating disorders” “f**k kim kardashian for deciding she NEEDED to wear a historical dress & then publicizing her extremely unhealthy weight loss to achieve that. the kardashians are already responsible for so many unhealthy beauty standards. f**k this” “i don’t want to hear a whisper of anyone asking how kim lost sm weight in 3 weeks. For her to even do that is reckless by promoting disordered eating and crash diets. extremely damaging for people with/recovering from ed’s.”

Don't talk to me about Kim K's Met Gala look unless it's to unpack our disgusting obsession with weight. Losing 16 lbs in 3 weeks to fit into a dress is shocking and unhealthy. Punishing her body like that is heartbreaking enough but should be ashamed for promoting that toxicity — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) May 3, 2022

The Marilyn dress is amazing, but let’s be real… it’s kind of shocking for Kim to treat her body that way simply to walk a red carpet. (She didn’t even wear the dress for the actual gala — she changed into a replica as soon as she got inside!) Especially when you consider that she has access to the most amazing designers in the world who would have been thrilled to create a piece for her body. We hope people recognize this for the extreme and unsafe action that it is.

