North West Reveals She Got Diamond Grills After Dad Kanye Debuted His Titanium Teeth!

North West is blinged out on her teeth — just like her daddy!

The 10-year-old revealed she got diamond grills in a new picture shared on her and her mom Kim Kardashian’s shared TikTok account Wednesday! In the snapshot, she used her fingers to part her lips and show off the sparkly jewels on her lower teeth and two of her upper teeth. While some of her teeth were completely covered in the diamonds, others appeared to have only been outlined by the stones. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Whoa! The post was on the same day as Kanye West took to his own Instagram Stories to debut his own dental accessories! Def not a coincidence — we already know North takes after her dad in a lot of ways. However, Ye’s was obviously way more extreme than the work North got done! The 46-year-old rapper revealed he got $850,000 titanium dentures — reminiscent of the James Bond villain Jaws.

Related: North West Gifted Bag With Kim Kardashian’s Viral Crying Face On It!

While it was believed Kanye removed his real teeth and replaced them with the metal, it turns out that wasn’t accurate! A source explained to Complex that the Yeezy designer got a procedure called fixed prosthodontics, in which the grills are fixed to his teeth. Dr. Thomas Connelly, who gave Kanye the mouth of metal, confirmed to the outlet that his chompers are still there:

“He did not have his teeth removed. He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy.”

Phew! Still wild! Especially since they’re permanent! Not like North’s grills at all! But we’d bet dollars to donuts the 10-year-old was inspired by her dad, who’s had diamonds in his bottom teeth since before she was born. We’re not sure we’d let her get anything so permanent as Dad’s dentures done if we were Kim tho!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Kim and North/TikTok, Kanye West/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]