How Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Holding Up Amid Kanye West's Continued Drama

It sounds like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are looking towards the future… whenever that may be.

Even though the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is now legally and officially single once again, having been granted the restoration of her maiden name by a court of law earlier this week, she and her Saturday Night Live star boyfriend aren’t finding complete peace in the public eye!

Perezcious readers know exactly why that is, of course: Kanye West won’t stop harassing Pete on Instagram even after the former couple’s split moves towards its inevitable conclusion!

As we previously reported on Wednesday, Kanye popped up on IG with a disturbing video for his new track Eazy, featuring The Game, in which the 44-year-old rapper bagged, dragged, and buried the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star in a claymation stop-motion series. And it was f**ked up!

Now, one day later, an insider spoke to ET about the issue and revealed how things like that have affected Pim. To say it’s unsettling to the new couple would be an understatement. In fact, the insider told the outlet that the SKIMS mogul and her man have just one major desire throughout this entire ordeal:

“[Kim hopes] Kanye will move on from publicly mentioning her or Pete.”

Yeah, no kidding.

We understand that sentiment, for sure, but it’s not exactly inspiring to think that’s really all they can do. Just… wait Kanye out? That’s it? That’s so frustrating! And uncertain!

The insider explained more about the dynamic involved here, revealing Kim’s apparent wish that time will someday cure these very publicly-visible ills:

“Kim is upset because Pete has been nothing but kind and continues to be brought into Kanye’s drama, and he doesn’t deserve it. The couple is very happy and hopefully over time Kanye will come to terms that Kim being happy is all that matters.”

We just hope that last part actually happens one day!

Of course, this report follows just hours after Kim took to Twitter to like a very notable tweet from filmmaker James Gunn. In that tweet, as we previously reported, Gunn praised Pete with this message:

“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

Obviously, Kim’s Twitter like says a LOT about her mindset! No wonder she just wants to move on from Kanye!

What do U think about her and Pete's apparent strategy here, though, Perezcious readers? Is it wise to wait out Kanye?! Is that even realistic?? Or will he focus on this situation for a loooooong time to come??

