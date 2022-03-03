Here's What Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Think About Her Newly Single Status Amid Divorce Proceedings

Kim Kardashian is ready to move on — and she’s been ready to move on for a while — following the official legal restoration of her single status amid ongoing divorce proceedings from Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is moving ahead in the days after a judge first granted her request to legally revert back to her maiden name. And now that it’s actually happened, even after a long string of dramatics before it, the reality TV mogul seems to be very excited and optimistic for the future.

Related: Kanye West Seemingly Confirms Romance With Kim Kardashian Lookalike! But…

An insider close to the SKIMS mogul spoke to E! News in a report published late Wednesday, and explained the 41-year-old woman’s mindset when it comes to now moving past her time with Ye.

The source revealed that Kim was optimistic about it, saying she is “anxious about the future but is very hopeful” things will settle from here. The insider added (below):

“Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single. She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life.”

Sounds like things are looking up.

Of course, there are some major issues still to be worked out before the divorce is fully final, specifically custody needs regarding the couple’s four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Related: Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye For Nine Seconds Was ‘The Best Thing’ For Her! OK, Girl!

Still, the insider explained that Kim “only wishes the best” for Ye through it all, adding:

“They have many upcoming issues to work out [but Kim] is hopeful they can get through it for the sake of the kids. … She hopes the rest of the divorce process will be amicable and her and Kanye will be able to get through it peacefully.”

Well then!

As for Kanye, his new divorce attorney Samantha Spector spoke out to the outlet on Wednesday night, as well, in a bid to “dispel a few mistruths” regarding the court hearing that resulted in Kim’s newly single status.

Speaking about Ye’s reported objections to the estranged couple’s legal split, Spector explained to the media org (below):

“Kanye’s paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural. Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the California law.”

And Spector was remarkably succinct in explaining the Hurricane rapper’s family-focused outlook now that the split has taken a big, official step forward:

“Ye is focusing his entire attention to their children.”

That sounds good to us!

What about U, Perezcious readers?!

Share your thoughts about this with us down in the comments (below)…

[Image via TNYF/WENN]