Cops Called After Intruder Breaks Into Kanye West's Home Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

According to reports, police were called to Kanye West‘s new home in the Hidden Hills area north of Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon after an intruder reportedly broke in to the residence.

The unwanted house guest apparently first tipped off people via social media, when they took to Instagram Live to show off that they had broken into the rapper’s estate.

Somebody quickly alerted the Hurricane rapper about the situation, and his team then immediately notified authorities in the Calabasas area. Cops showed up, with The Blast reporting that police officers could be seen around the home throughout the afternoon on Wednesday. At this point, it’s unclear whether they were able to apprehend the alleged break-in suspect yet.

Thankfully, Kanye himself is safe. The outlet reports that he was not home when the issue occurred. That makes sense, as we’ve noted that Ye was very recently across the country down in Miami hanging out with Tristan Thompson.

FWIW, this is the same home that Yeezy just recently bought in Hidden Hills to be close to his former partner Kim Kardashian, and the ex-couple’s four children.

We’re just thankful that everyone appears to be safe, and we hope the police are able to catch the apparent perpetrator and bring them to justice.

