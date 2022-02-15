'This Is Scary': Kim Kardashian Warns Kanye He's Endangering Pete Davidson -- But His Response Is Worse!

The drama between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson has taken yet another turn…

On Monday afternoon, Ye returned to Instagram for another pair of posts, but this Valentine’s Day post was anything but romantic.

As we previously reported, on Monday morning, the Hurricane rapper openly shared his hopes for getting back together with the SKIMS mogul. In the process of sharing that plea, though, Yeezy also posted some concerning content demanding that fans jeer the Saturday Night Live star if they see him out in real life:

“IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER [sic] AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER”

Yeah… Not cool… Especially considering Pete, someone who has been open in the past about his anxiety issues, has already had to add an extra security detail to protect himself in the aftermath of prior Kanye diss track threats!

Kim felt strongly about all this, too.

In his first new post about the situation, the 44-year-old rapper shared what appears to be a screenshot of a text exchange with Kim — labeled “Kim Other Phone.” In the convo, Kim wrote:

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault”

To which Kanye replied, via the ALL CAPS caption on his IG post:

“UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF”

Minutes later, Kanye was back.

In a second text message screenshot, the Jesus Walks rapper tagged Kim, and showed an exchange showing his ex responding to his gesture, saying:

“Well thank you… There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be”

His response?

“I will always do everything to protect you and our family … And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete”

Not an apology for creating the dangerous environment, just fully taking the credit for protecting her. Right…

Here is that full exchange:

Wow.

All of this would be bad enough, but one aspect is especially disconcerting to us. He tells his fans not to “do anything physical” and that he’s going “to handle the situation himself.” That paired with the fact the photo he chose was a screenshot of a memorable scene from the movie Baby Boy, in which Ving Rhames chokes Tyrese while talking about making him his prison bitch? Yeah, the whole thing feels less like it’s making everything less violent and almost like an escalation…

Quite a lot to take in here.

