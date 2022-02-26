Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Can’t Prove He Wrote Social Media Posts Aimed At Her & Pete Davidson

It appears Kanye West is trying to throw even more of a wrench in Kim Kardashian‘s plans to become legally single!

By now, you know that the 44-year-old rapper took their divorce drama to social media over the past couple of weeks and devoted a ton of time to penning several threats and nasty comments aimed at his estranged wife and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. And while Kim is using the social media attacks in court to (hopefully) speed up the divorce proceedings, Kanye has now fired back and filed legal documents claiming she cannot prove he wrote those posts — and therefore, it cannot be included as evidence in their legal battle.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, his attorneys claimed all of the messages about Pim are “double hearsay” and should be inadmissible in next week’s hearing about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s request to restore her single status. They stated:

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation. Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”

The legal docs never say that Kanye did not write the posts – just that Kim has not done the work to prove that he penned them. So much for taking “accountability” for his social media rants, huh?

And that’s not all…

The Yeezy designer’s lawyers also are trying to say that the prenup between him and Kim isn’t valid at this time, arguing that there is a “presumption in California” that any prenuptial agreement signed after 2001 is invalid. The only way a prenup can be validated is either at trial or if both parties agree to it. Therefore, it sounds like Kanye hasn’t confirmed that the prenup is valid so it cannot be enforced, which means a huge hold up in the legal proceedings. Yikes!

Previously, Kanye filed an opposition to Kim’s petition to regain her single status as they continue to work on their divorce settlement. The move stemmed from concern that the 41-year-old makeup mogul may move some of their assets to her separate accounts if she decides to remarry. However, Ye said he would agree to it under certain conditions, such as blocking Kim from transferring assets out of any trust they made together and waiving their marital privilege pending a custody decision of their four kids.

Since then, Kim has begged a judge to sign off on her divorce papers, claiming the Jesus Walks artist has caused her “emotional distress” with his posts:

“I very much desire to be divorced. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress.”

Kanye really isn’t making this divorce easy for Kim! Do you think the judge will buy what the musician is trying to spin here? Let us know your thoughts on the latest in exes divorce drama in the comments (below).

