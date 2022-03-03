Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Aiming For Informal Custody Agreement Amid Final Divorce Moves

There’s just one big issue remaining in the ongoing divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: child custody and coparenting.

And judging by this report out new on Thursday morning, it would seem that both parties are cautiously optimistic that things can be settled peacefully in this regard. We certainly hope so, too!

According to TMZ, it is “highly likely” that Ye will be able to see the four children that he shares with Kim “pretty much whenever he chooses.”

Sources close to the former couple claim that Kanye’s schedule, which “involves significant global travel,” means that a typical custody arrangement with pre-set weekly or monthly times to visit the kids just isn’t realistic. With that being impractical, and with Kanye evidently remaining an eager father keen on seeing North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, it would seem that an informal arrangement where he can spend quality time as needed is preferred by both high-profile parties.

It’s interesting to hear, because the outlet reports that custody issues between the estranged pair “have been handled peacefully” over the past year — even as the divorce itself had thus far grown to become increasingly chaotic. And Kanye did take North and Saint to the Super Bowl in the middle of last month, so it’s clear he has a desire to spend time with the kiddos.

Then again, Chicago’s recent birthday party brought forth a major source of drama between the Hurricane rapper and the SKIMS mogul, with Ye claiming for a while that he “wasn’t allowed” to know where the event was being held. That situation eventually resolved itself, but it’s definitely a sign that there could be concerning issues ahead if the former couple doesn’t consistently communicate.

To that end, TMZ does report that their sources claim “it will get super messy” if the celeb exes get “too specific” with custody arrangements. So, they are apparently opting instead to take a “don’t rock the boat” approach with the situation moving forward.

We’re optimistic about it if Kim and Kanye are, but that’s certainly a foreboding thing to think about what controversies could arise if there are any major hiccups here…

What do U think about this custody plan, Perezcious readers? Will these two wind up back in court one day to hammer out something more formal, or not?

Sound OFF with your reactions to this informal arrangement idea down in the comments (below)…

