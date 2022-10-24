Kim Kardashian Hits Up In-N-Out For Her 42nd Birthday After Las Vegas Plans Got Canceled!

Kim Kardashian’s birthday weekend didn’t go as planned, but she still figured out how to make it fun!

While the rest of the world was celebrating the release of Taylor Swift’s Midnights, Kimmy Kakes was trying to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Friday, but some nasty weather totally derailed her plans! The reality star chronicled her big day as she hopped on a private flight with some family and friends to Las Vegas, where she was supposed to enjoy a lavish dinner at Carbone and party the night away at an Usher concert! But instead, she crashed a fast food joint! LOLz!

On her Instagram Story on Saturday, Kim documented how dangerous weather conditions in Sin City (including 60 mph wind gusts!) prevented her plane from landing in the city for a fun evening. She explained:

“The plane couldn’t land due to the wind so looks like our Carbone party and @usher concert isn’t happening and we are heading back home”

Later, she added:

“For the record … We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two different airports. And it was too dangerous so safety first and we flew home.”

In a follow-up post featuring her mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian, a cardboard cut out of Kourtney Kardashian‘s face (hah!), and other friends, the group was spotted dining at an In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles — with a camera crew in tow! Kim said before panning the camera to her sis who threw up a peace sign:

“We stopped at In-N-Out because we couldn’t make it to Carbone in Vegas.”

Meanwhile, La La Anthony, who had flown from New York City to Vegas for the big night, actually made it and was having the time of her life at the Usher residency! LOLz! Kim shared a video of La La enjoying the show, writing:

“So my bestie @lala flew to Vegas from NYC to surprise me! That killed me we didn’t make it and she was stuck in Vegas but she still went to see @usher and sent us videos all night! The FOMO was real. She had to rub it in ”

Hah! Love that she still went! While the big birthday bash was a bust, Usher tried to make up for it by taking to his Instagram Story to wish The Kardashians star a happy birthday and invite her to any one of his upcoming shows. So, we bet she’ll find a way back soon!

Meanwhile, Kim’s been a bit preoccupied dealing with her ex-husband’s mess! Over the weekend while his baby momma was enjoying her birthday festivities, Ye’s antisemitic remarks reached a boiling point, resulting in many companies ending their partnerships with the rapper.

Innerestingly, Kim was spotted with Ivanka Trump on Sunday enjoying a lengthy meal in Beverly Hills. It’s unclear what they were discussing… but it wouldn’t surprise us if it had something to do with Ye. While Ivanka’s father Donald Trump has had his own series of controversies to deal with over the years, Ivanka herself is Jewish. She converted to the religion to align with her husband Jared Kushner, who is also Jewish. So, we’re sure she hasn’t been happy with the Hurricane vocalist!

To make her perspective clear, the SKIMS founder took to social media on Monday to denounce her ex’s nasty rhetoric, saying:

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Hopefully Ye starts listening!

We’re glad to see Kim was able to have a little bit of birthday fun before the real world got in the way! Lots of family and friends took to social media to make sure it was a special weekend for her, too. Take a look at some of the most heartwarming posts (below)!

Love it!

Happy belated b-day, Kim! Thoughts on her Vegas outing? We’re sure some climate change activists are gonna be furious she took the private flight for nothing! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube & Kim Kardashian/Instagram]