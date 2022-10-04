Donald Trump Sues CNN For Defamation -- He Wants $475 MILLION!

Donald Trump is suing CNN!

The former President continues to be back on his bull s**t. Well, OK, he never got off his bull s**t in the first place. But he’s back on once more this week with a YUGE new lawsuit filed on Monday against the cable TV giant! And this one is absurd!

According to multiple media reports, the 76-year-old filed a 29-page suit against CNN in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday. In it, Trump claims the cable news network defamed him with their national TV coverage. Oh, and he is seeking punitive damages of $475 million. (!!!)

Seriously?!

According to the lawsuit, the news network has “a long track record” of criticizing Trump (yeah, no s**t), but that all ramped up in the last year because the channel is supposedly fearful he will run for President again in 2024. At the center of the lawsuit’s claims are several instances in which CNN appears to liken Trump with past German dictator Adolf Hitler.

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit lists out several instances where they say that occurred, including a January 2022 special report on Trump by on-air host Fareed Zakaria that included footage of Hitler. The lawsuit alleges the news network has overly focused on Trump “with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler.'”

It goes on to state:

“Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence, purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source, to defame the plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically.”

Ooookay…

Trump has not officially come out and said whether he’s running for President again in 2024, though he has strongly intimated a campaign will take place. He is neck-deep in lawsuits, though — including a major one recently filed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James alleging fraud in the valuation of his companies and business assets.

Back in 2018, the network actually sued him after the then-President abruptly axed the cable company’s White House press pass. Now, it looks like he wants to get in on the action himself with his new filing.

Of course, defamation is really hard to prove for a public figure like good ol’ Donnie. So, we’re not exactly expecting this lawsuit to be taken that seriously by a federal judge. We suppose time will tell, though… Reactions, Perezcious readers??

