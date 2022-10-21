Kylie Jenner Gets Real About 'Saggy' Postpartum Body -- And Just How Bad 'Baby Blues' Can Be!

Kylie Jenner is getting real about just how bad her postpartum experience has been.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the 25-year-old makeup mogul opened up about how tough it has been for her since welcoming her son (whose name has not been revealed) with Travis Scott. When her sister Kendall Jenner came to check up on Kylie at her office, she confessed to the model that it’s been “really hard for me.” She said:

“I cried nonstop all day for the first three weeks. It’s just the baby blues and then it kinda goes away. I had it with Stormi too… I cried for like three weeks. Like every day to the point where I’d lay in bed and my head would just hurt so bad.”

Kylie went on to reveal in a confessional:

“I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google they call it ‘baby blues’ when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had the case of the blues.”

Despite having a difficult time for a couple of weeks, the reality star reassured Kendall that she’s been doing better, noting that she has not been “crying every day, so that’s great.” She continued:

“I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally and I need my first night out.”

To help out her younger sibling, Kendall suggested coming with her to Vegas for an 818 Tequila event and to make a “girls’ night” out of it. The 26-year-old adds in a confessional:

“I am so glad Kylie is coming, because Kylie is feeling a little down and I tend to get a lot of anxiety in settings like this, I think that us two going together could like almost even us out and we could be helpful towards each other.”

Going on to discuss their outfits for the trip, Kylie shared that while she wasn’t “ready for like a little tiny Vegas minidress,” she has been feeling more confident about her postpartum physique:

“I can’t a minidress right now. I’m just not there yet. Nothing’s stopping me. I’m feeling like really good about my body. I’ve seen my body and I’m like I love my body… my saggy tits and… I’m embracing my PP body… postpartum. I can’t wait for my PP drink, my PP body and we’re gonna PP all the way there, on the PP… the private plane.”

And while Kylie initially agreed to go to Vegas, she ended up skipping it at the last minute – though she still let Kendall use her private jet. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also apologized for missing the trip in a confessional:

“Sorry Kendall, I couldn’t make it to Vegas. I have two kids now and it just couldn’t work out – but I love you and have the best time.”

This isn’t the first time that Kylie has been vulnerable with her fans about struggling postpartum. Back in March, she shared on Instagram she felt a lot of pressure to snap back after giving birth to her son, saying:

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy. It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and, you know, for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, [we] put the pressure on [ourselves]. But it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that.”

Love to see Kylie continue to be so honest about this! Reactions to the episode, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

