Kim Kardashian Is 'Interested' In Someone New -- And There Have Been 'Subtle Flirtations'!

Kim Kardashian is not only dating again, she has her eyes set on someone specific!!

Almost a year out from splitting up with Pete Davidson, Kim is officially catching feelings for someone new. A source spilled the tea on Tuesday, telling Us Weekly:

“Kim isn’t officially dating anybody, but there is somebody who she’s interested in. So far, there have only been subtle flirtations between them, but they haven’t gone out yet.”

Hmm… Who could she be flirting with?! Well, we might not know for a while!

Related: Erika Jayne Spotted On Date With ANOTHER Shady Lawyer??

Apparently, the SKIMS founder is “interested in pursuing things” with the mystery man, but she “wants to keep it under the radar” in the early stages. Make sense! Casual dating isn’t very easy for someone of her caliber. Just ask Emily Ratajkowski! The confidant explained:

“She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal. She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.”

Such an exciting stage to be in! But we’re not surprised to hear that The Kardashians star is hoping to take things slowly.

The model’s whirlwind romance with the comedian caught fire quickly after they sparked romance rumors while on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. They ultimately broke up in August 2022, blaming their busy schedules for making their romance too challenging. Since then, Kim has taken a step back from dating (until recently) while Pete’s moved on with Chase Sui Wonders.

Related: Matty Healy REFUSES To Apologize For His Many Controversies!

Earlier this month, the mother of North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, sat down on the Jay Shetty podcast, On Purpose. During the candid conversation, Kanye West‘s ex-wife explained she is prioritizing her children in this phase of her life, sharing:

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life. If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

Considering how busy she’s been lately, the beauty mogul doesn’t feel like she’s been missing out on anything by not having a partner by her side, she added:

“There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important. I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Such a great perspective! And going into a new relationship with this attitude will only make what comes next better! While we wait to see who captured Kim’s heart, send us your guesses (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]