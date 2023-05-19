Kim Kardashian Dating Again -- But How's It Going??

Kim Kardashian is taking a glass-half-full approach to her love life! As she should!

Of course, the SKIMS mogul has gone through the proverbial ringer a bit in the last couple years. Really, the entire controversy has been around now-ex-husband Kanye West and his infamously dramatic divorce antics. Even when the 42-year-old reality TV mogul had dealt with the legal aspects of their split, her ex was still acting dangerous when it came to her moving on.

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, Kim most recently dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. They surprised the world by getting together, but it seemed to work for a while — they stayed together for about nine months despite Kanye’s public threats… then surprised the world again by splitting up very suddenly last August. Thankfully, they’ve remained on very good terms as pals. And now, Kim is taking those good vibes to the future as she searches for Mr. Right!

On Friday morning, published a quote from an insider close to the KUWTK alum. That source sounded very, very optimistic regarding the Kardashians star’s romantic prospects in the coming weeks and months:

“Kim is feeling great, and she is ready, open, and excited about dating in general and the potential of finding a forever partner one day.”

Well that’s sweet! Good vibes full steam ahead! It sounds like we might be on the precipice of the summer of Kim! (Then again, with a billion bucks in the bank and beautiful bikini photoshoots on demand, isn’t every summer the summer of Kim? Ha!)

Jokes aside, Kim is just recently coming off rumors of being romantically linked to Tom Brady. The former NFL quarterback was said to be “in touch” with the SKKN By Kim mogul in recent weeks. Gossip mags immediately wondered whether that meant some kind of romantic move. But as insiders quickly explained (below), the pair are “just friends,” and this recent contact was entirely business-focused:

“Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home.”

So you can cross the former New England Patriots star off the list. But as for other potential suitors, judging by this new insider comment, it appears Kim is very much ready to dive in to love! And maybe “a forever partner”??

BTW, Friday morning’s ET report added one other sweet piece of inside info about an unrelated topic. Their source also explained that Kim’s four kids are doing very well right now, with 9-year-old North West taking the lead on family stuff:

“North takes a lot of pride in being an older sister.”

Awww! We love to hear that!

But anyways, what do U make of Kim’s feel-good dating plan, Perezcious readers?! Are you as excited for her future as we are to cover it?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

