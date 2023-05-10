Pete Davidson GF Chase Sui Wonders Finally Talks About Their ‘Very Sacred’ Relationship!

Chase Sui Wonders is finally giving some insight into her relationship with Pete Davidson!

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the pair met on the set of their 2022 movie Bodies Bodies Bodies. However, it wasn’t until later that the 29-year-old actor sparked romance rumors with Chase when they were spotted out together in December. Since then, they’ve been seen on several dates and even on a vacation in Hawaii together. The pair even hit a bump in the road when they were involved in a scary accident, when they crashed a car into someone’s home. Yikes… But even that didn’t slow them down!

Despite the numerous sightings, the two have kept their lips (somewhat) sealed when it came their relationship. Except during the premiere of their new series Bupkis last month, when Pete couldn’t help but praise the 26-year-old! He expressed to Entertainment Tonight at the time:

“I mean, she’s the best. She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going so… I had a blast.”

Aww! And now, it’s Chase’s turn to gush about the comedian! In an interview published by Nylon on Wednesday, she opened up about their romance for the first time. The Generation alum recalled how she and Pete “became fast friends” when they played a couple in Bodies Bodies Bodies, and their connection only continued to grow after reuniting again for his semi-autobiographical show:

“Bupkis is super personal and close to the heart. [Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favorite thing. As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again. The relationship’s a lot less toxic in Bupkis than it is in Bodies, which is a lot more fun to play. But even in Bodies, we would do all those dark scenes and then we’d be like, ‘This s**t’s crazy! This is so dark.’”

The two eventually took their on-screen romance off-screen, becoming a couple IRL! And given the fact that Pete has had several high-profile relationships with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Emily Ratajkowski, Chase quickly made headlines when she was first seen with the Saturday Night Live alum — something that came as a “shock” to her at first:

“The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes … it’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.”

Despite the outside noise surrounding the couple, things seemingly are going well for them! Chase shared with Nylon that their relationship is “very sacred” to her, saying:

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred.”

Wow! It sounds like things are getting serious between these two!

