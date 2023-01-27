Emily Ratajkowski Says Paparazzi Have ‘Screwed Up’ Her Casual Dating Life

Can’t a girl just casually date?

As you know, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, an alleged “serial cheater,” back in September 2022. Since then, she’s been exploring the dating scene, and being spotted by paparazzi while doing so… But that’s what she takes issue with. Over the past few months, the 31-year-old has been photographed on dates with the likes of DJ Orazio Rispo, Jack Greer, Pete Davidson, and now, comedian Eric André, which she feels has “screwed up” the process of developing connections with any of them.

During a Wednesday episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast, the model explained:

“I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing. Any time I go on another date, everybody knows. So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”

Related: EmRata Says Men Can’t ‘Handle’ Strong Women Following Pete Split!

Ugh, that really does suck. Dating, or really doing anything in the age of smartphones, is bound to be captured by someone, ESPECIALLY if you’re famous… This ain’t the ‘90s — just ask Gwyneth Paltrow.

The My Body author added that she doesn’t “necessarily want to” know when her dating prospects go out with other people either, so she can understand their hesitation. She went on to call the whole situation, “tricky to navigate,” noting it causes her, “so much anxiety.” She even said she often ends up feeling “embarrassed,” and “apologizing,” which really is just too bad. A single woman has the right to date and feel out exactly who she is most compatible with before settling down with one partner, if that’s what she even decides to do… That’s what dating is! She added that in some situationships, her connections fizzled out prematurely because they, “got out there too fast, and with the pressure of it all became so heightened.”

We reported Thursday that the mother of one has been vacationing with her latest dating prospect, Eric, at the Palm Heights resort in Grand Cayman. A source told Page Six, who obtained photos of the duo’s beachfront quality time:

“It is a really cool and hip hotel. But it isn’t on the paparazzi radar, which is probably why they were so relaxed.”

Related: Heads Up, Fellas — EmRata Likes A Stinky Man!

As you know, an eyewitness spotted the two making out in nothing but their swimwear. We guess as a celebrity you can just never be too mindful of who’s around you, just like she said… Def doesn’t seem like the ideal dating life, but hey, EmRata seems to still be making it work!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Emily Ratajkowski & Eric André/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]