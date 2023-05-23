Kim Kardashian Says She Wants To Avoid 'Same Mistakes' As Past Relationships -- Like Ignoring Red Flags?

Kim Kardashian is moving towards dating again… on her own carefully crafted timetable… with some extra caution this time…

Of course, the KUWTK alum is coming off her infamously difficult marriage to Kanye West, and their long and troubled divorce is only just barely in her rearview mirror. And she’s also somewhat newly single again after splitting from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson late last year — although, thankfully, the two of them reportedly remain on good terms as friends.

But the 42-year-old mogul is now seriously thinking about love once more. As she should!

Kim opened up about her life on Monday’s episode of Jay Shetty‘s podcast On Purpose. On Sunday, we previously covered a preview — the SKIMS mogul’s deep discussion with Shetty on parenting and family life. But she also used the long chat to discuss her love life, too. Romance was a topic of heavy conversation while speaking to the popular life coach and influencer.

For one, even after her failed marriage to the Chicago-born rapper and her more recent split from the Bupkis star, Kim explained that she will “always be a hopeless romantic.” The Kardashians star said:

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone.”

Awww!

But it sounds like she’s not going to jump the gun and go for the first person who catches her fancy. Kim explained how it’s her intention to “take my time” and find romance that works for the long run:

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life. If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me.”

Everything she did wrong? What “same mistakes” is she talking about? Hmm. Maybe failure to heed red flags? In the case of Ye, the red-pilling began with suddenly very patriarchal views on what the fashionista was permitted to wear. Though to be fair he did slide down that slippery slope to anti-semitism WAY faster than anyone could have seen coming! In Pete’s case, well… the boy got her name BRANDED on himself. Scary stuff.

All in all, it’s good advice! Hope she takes it!

One big step she’s taking? While she’s optimistic about where her love life could soon lead, the reality TV veteran doesn’t want to get overly confident that she’ll be able to find a compatible partner very quickly this time:

“It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

She’s not kidding about taking her time, either. The SKKN By Kim exec admitted to Shetty that she’s content with being lonely right now if it means giving her love life up to the fates of the future:

“There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important. I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Not a bad way to look at things! You can see Kim’s full chat with Shetty (below) for more:

