Kim Kardashian Reacts To Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Red Carpet Debut!

Kim Kardashian stans Bennifer 2.0, just like the rest of us.

In case you somehow missed it, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red carpet appearance together since rekindling their romance earlier this year. It was their first official red carpet moment since February 2003 for the 49-year-old actor’s film Daredevil, so the Venice Film Festival moment was pretty much a big deal for the couple! Of course, people were also freaking out over the latest step in their relationship on social media — and this includes none other than Kim Kardashian.

On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to share some love for Ben and Jen by posting a picture of the pair lovingly staring into each other’s eyes as they posed on the carpet for the screening of his latest movie, The Last Duel. Kimmy Kakes captioned the post alongside a red heart emoji:

“Long Live Bennifer.”

Awww!!! And it turns out that the 40-year-old beauty mogul isn’t the only celeb obsessed with Bennifer, as Gwyneth Paltrow also expressed her support for the duo following their debut. IG account Comments By Celebs shared the comment that the Goop founder wrote underneath a snap of Affleck and Lopez locking lips:

“Okay, this is cute.”

For sure! The lovebirds are truly the gift that keeps on giving, and we cannot wait to see them at more appearances in the future! Let us know YOUR reactions to Ben and Jen’s red carpet debut in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]