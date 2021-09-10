Kim Kardashian Is 'Not OK' As Son Saint Breaks His Arm 'In A Few Places'

Kim Kardashian was going through the motions on Thursday, surviving and thriving in her high-end world, when she got the shock of a lifetime: son Saint broke his arm!

Unexpectedly, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star popped up on Instagram Stories on Thursday night to showcase two shots of her adorable 5-year-old son. He wasn’t having much fun in them, though, and Kim confirmed to the world that she’d been crying quite a bit after the little boy broke his arm “in a few places.” OMG!!!

The reality TV superstar didn’t share a ton of info about what happened — we don’t know if the poor little boy fell while he was playing, or who knows what — but it was made very clear by her two IG Stories posts that she was extremely concerned.

Writing that she was “not OK,” Kim admitted to having cried quite a bit while caring for Saint. Even upon bringing him to the medical clinic, you can see it was a very rough night out in Calabasas (below):

This poor child!

Any time you hear somebody broke a bone “in a few places,” it’s major cause for concern with how complicated the injury might be. And on a 5-year-old?! With all the growth he still has to do?? Talk about SO unsettling…

Like we said, it’s still not clear exactly what Saint was doing at the time of this injury, but that’s kind of a moot point now. We just hope that the injured arm was set properly by doctors, and Kim’s son can begin the healing process and get back to normal!

It’s been a rough year for Kim, in more ways than one. As fans know all too well, Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to a close on cable — and though it’ll continue in some form on Hulu from here, 2021 has truly marked the end of an iconic era after 20 seasons of reality TV for the entire family. More personally, of course, the mom and beauty biz vet broke things off with now-estranged husband Kanye West earlier this year after four children and seven years of marriage.

Of course, as any parent will tell you, none of that is the same as the fear and uncertainty and anxiety that comes with a child being injured. Ugh. Here’s hoping this is easily treatable and Saint will return soon to his happy-go-lucky self!

Sending good thoughts!!!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]