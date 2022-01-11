Julia Fox Modeled Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Prior To Kanye West Romance!

Little did we know that Julia Fox has been supporting the KarJenner family businesses for longer than anyone realized! Now we’re just curious how Kanye West feels about it?!

As we’ve previously been reporting, the Uncut Gems actress opened up recently about being a longtime fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. And her love for everything within the KarJenner orbit extends specifically to one of Kim Kardashian‘s most high-profile brands: SKIMS!

Of course, that makes things SUPER awkward considering Julia’s new romantic connection to Kim’s estranged husband!

Back in May 2019, the 31-year-old actress appeared to accept a gift from SKIMS leading up to the launch of their Summer Mesh collection. Tagging the brand in posts on her Instagram Stories, the actress showed off the shapewear label’s black undergarments prior to their public release with some of her own sexy snaps!

Clearly, as you can see (below), the talented thespian was working hard to help build up Kim’s kurve-hugging brand prior to its summer style launch:

Sexy!

And SKIMS was definitely involved in the marketing move too, because they quickly re-posted Fox’s original IG Stories plug to help the advertising push!

Hashtag Influencer Life!

As you’ll no doubt recall, just last month Fox openly opined on the reality TV brilliance that is KUWTK. Speaking to co-host Niki Takesh on the pair’s Forbidden Fruits podcast, the actress revealed that she’s been a “die-hard OG” fan of the family’s iconic show since day one, saying:

“I’ve been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in 2007 when like, watching it was embarrassing. I like wanted them to be my family. You feel like you know them. It’s like you’re happy for them when something good happens.”

Yeah but is she still happy for them now?!

If you’re keeping score at home, that’s Fox ‘fessing up to being a KUWTK die-hard and now also being outed as a one-time IG influencer for Kim’s company all ahead of stepping in to be Ye’s love interest in the months after Kim cut him loose.

NGL, that’s awkward! What’s next, a Julia Fox line of products at KKW Beauty?! Perhaps Julia and Kanye can join Kravis for a cringy award show double date sometime soon?? Or maybe there’s a future spinoff here: Kim And Julia Take Miami. LOLz!!!

Jokes aside, maybe some of Kris Jenner‘s magic really has rubbed off on Julia. After all, she and Ye did come through with that viral Interview Magazine spread! Wacky as it was, it has definitely kept her name in the headlines — just like the KarJenner fam would have done!

What do U think about Fox’s admiration for reality TV’s most famous fam, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on Julia’s SKIMS promo and more down in the comments (below)…

