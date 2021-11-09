Kim Kardashian Feels 'Protective' Over Kanye West's Feelings Amid Pete Davidson Romance, Even As Trouble Looms...

Kim Kardashian is treading carefully.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum appears to be interested in exploring a romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, but she’s also reportedly being careful to do it in a way so estranged husband Kanye West doesn’t negatively react.

Recapping the wild week that saw the KKW Beauty mogul topple Kravis out of headlines, a source spoke to ET about the 41-year-old TV star’s future plans regarding both men. Of course, this all follows on the heels of several low-key-turned-high-profile NYC date nights between Kim and the 27-year-old comedian.

According to that source, North West‘s momma is making sure things are kept behind the veil well enough to keep Kanye from reacting too negatively in public:

“Kim and Pete are casually dating and seeing where things go. Pete is really into Kim and excited about her. Kim likes Pete as well, but isn’t rushing into anything serious. Kim has been protective of Kanye and his feelings and has been trying to keep her hangouts with Pete low-key, because she doesn’t know how he will react.”

Interesting…

For better or worse, Ye is not typically one to hold back his thoughts, and when he wants to deliver ’em, the world will soon know. Sounds like a grueling cloud for Kim to live under, though! She shouldn’t have to feel responsible for his feelings or reactions. Sadly, though, we understand that’s not the way real life works (yet). After all, Kim and Yeezy still have lots of respect for each other — not to mention the fact that they co-parent four very young children! — and so we get why she’d feel like burning bridges now would be counter-productive.

To be honest, though, Kim already kind of caught a break following the Jesus Walks rapper’s appearance on the Drink Champs podcast last week.

We’ve been chronicling the fall-out from that two-hour show all week long, and while Ye said some eyebrow-raising things about his estranged wife throughout, he did not let it devolve into a messy, public war-of-words with Kim or Pete. That’s definitely a good thing! Would’ve been no winners there.

And yet, trouble looms…

Increasingly, it sounds like the Chicago native isn’t exactly sure what he wants.

That same ET source added a particularly poignant remark about Yeezy’s apparent courting of 22-year-old model Vinetria over the weekend, explaining how it appears as though the rapper wants to have his cake and eat it too:

“Kim and Kanye’s co-parenting relationship and friendship changes almost daily depending on Kanye’s mood. One day he wants to get back together with Kim, and the next day he is blocking her number. Kim is over any drama.”

Yeah, that’s certainly not healthy… But good on Kim for being over it! Seems like she’s being as kind about it as she can be but still drawing boundaries. Smart!

