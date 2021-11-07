Kanye West Reportedly Dating Model Vinetria Amid Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Romance Rumors!

Just as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance reportedly has taken off, it appears Kanye West seemingly has found himself a new girlfriend.

The 44-year-old Yeezy designer is reportedly dating 22-year-old model Vinetria, with sources telling Page Six they’ve been “hooking up for a while now.” And it seems to be serious, as they attended their first public event together. In photos obtained by the outlet, they were spotted sitting courtside while enjoying his Donda Academy’s first basketball game in Minneapolis this weekend. Vinetria had worn all black while Kanye sported a casual pair of jeans and a leather varsity-style jacket. Ch-ch-check out the photos HERE.

Well, this is certainly an inneresting turn of events as Ye literally just addressed his marriage on a recent podcast episode of Drink Champs — and made it clear he still wants to make things work with Kimmy Kakes. FYI, Page Six reports that Vinetria had been in Miami with him when he recorded the podcast. He said at the time:

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off. I never even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced. They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Don’t know how this new relationship will help his case in winning Kim back…

Since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce back in February, Kanye was also briefly romantically linked with Irina Shayk. The two were first seen celebrating his 44th birthday getaway to Provence, France in June, but broke up in August even though sources maintained that it was “never a serious thing.”

Meanwhile, Kim has since sparked romance rumors with the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian after they were spotted holding hands while on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Berry Farm. Although sources maintained that Pim were “just friends,” they were also seen last week on two separate dinner dates.

And while the duo is seemingly enjoying their time together, the Kardashian family is apparently “worried” about how Kanye will react. Already, he has unfollowed Kim since the relationship reports came out. A source told Page Six Sunday:

“Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete. Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can’t be taking this well.”

Thoughts on his rumored relationship, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

