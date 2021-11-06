How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Still Calling Her His ‘Wife’

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting Kanye West’s latest remarks get in the way of their divorce!

In case you missed it, the 44-year-old rapper appeared on a podcast episode of Drink Champs where he made some comments about his relationship status with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. During the interview, he insisted that Kim was still his “wife” and that he’s “never even seen” divorce papers. And while reports claimed that Kanye helped out with her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, it turned out he did not like the joke she made about their split:

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced. So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Now, a source told E! News that Kimmy Kakes “isn’t surprised” by his latest comments even though they are incorrect. According to the publication, lawyers have already outlined some of the divorce details, with the momma of four being awarded the former couple’s Hidden Hills home. The insider also notes that Kim knows Kanye “is still holding out hope and wishes they could still work it out,” adding:

“There’s no chance for reconciliation at this point.”

A second source then said:

“She knows he has his feelings and doesn’t hold back on sharing them. Kanye has made it very clear he doesn’t want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider.”

The KKW Beauty founder “tried for a long, long time” to make their relationship work and has “reached her breaking point.” Understandable…

As we previously reported, West unfollowed Kim on Instagram — so it is quite possible that the news she’s dating Pete Davidson finally got through to him that it’s over! She and the 27-year-old comedian were first spotted holding hands while on an amusement park ride at Knott’s Scary Farm back on October 29. They were then spotted hanging out together in New York City on two separate dinner dates.

While initial reports insisted that Kim and Pete were “just friends,” it seems like there’s something more brewing between them. It is certainly time she finds someone who makes her happy!

Reactions to Kim’s supposed thoughts on Kanye’s interview? Let us know in the comments (below)!

