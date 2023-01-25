Kim Kardashian Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Bare-Faced TikTok -- WATCH!

In a rare move for the star, Kim Kardashian just went makeup free on socials!

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old beauty mogul took to TikTok to share a solo post — without the help of social media sidekick North West — to show off her morning routine! In the montage video, Kim stuns in jeans and a white tank top with her brunette hair messily falling to one side of her shoulders. Her face was literally glowing under the bathroom lights, though she definitely looked a bit tired. Even her nose seemed thinner and eyebrows rounder than normal, but perhaps its the lack of makeup playing tricks on our eyes!

In the post, the aspiring lawyer used some of her SKKN BY KIM products before making herself a cup of Nespresso coffee. Hilariously, the video was set to a woman’s voice, saying:

“Good morning everybody! Did you know if you replace your morning cup of coffee with a nice hot cup of green tea that you can lose up to 87% of the f**king little joy you have left in this life?”

LOLz!!

Related: Kim’s Valentine’s Day SKIMS Campaign Enlists Fan-Favorite White Lotus Stars!

Clearly content with her coffee and au naturel appearance, the model captioned the post:

“My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!”

Good for her! Though it’s surprising to see her without being dolled up!! Fans were totally into the more authentic look at the reality star’s life, commenting:

“Kim being herself in social media >” “QUEEN” “KIMMM you’re slaying today”

Decide what you think for yourself (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/TikTok]