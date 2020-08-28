North West Screaming While Catching A Wave Is A Whole Mood — WATCH!

North West continues to be the most relatable of the KarJenner bunch!

Sometimes your emotions just get the best of you, even when you’re in paradise! At least, that’s exactly what happened to Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s eldest child while on a recent vacay! On Thursday, the KKW Beauty founder uploaded a carousel of new photos and videos of her fam from their lake trip, with a few documenting the 7-year-old wakesurfing with an instructor.

In the first clip, Northie flashes the shaka sign despite being visibly distraught and screaming. Regardless, her momma can be heard cheering, “Woo! Northie!”

Fun!!

Also in the Instagram series was a video of Kim getting out on the water, a snap of her hopping on a jetski with Saint, and more! Ch-ch-check out the slew of uploads for yourself (below):

Still, it’s no surprise the comments section was filled with hilarious responses to North’s excursion, as well as a few references to Kim’s iconic “Oh my god I’m going to cry, my diamond earring!” from a past trip to Bora Bora:

“I’m crying at North omg” “Omg North!!!!” “North scared for her life” “Don’t lose your earring” “North hates it! Get my baby out of there!” “North is a whole mood lol” “North is literally so cute”

Things have been pretty strained this summer for the Kardashian-West family, so we’re glad everyone has been able to stay distracted with activities! Kanye did not appear in photos during this outing, but the rapper, his wife, and their four children did recently enjoy a much-needed trip together which was reportedly intended to help mend Kimye’s fractured relationship, according to a People insider:

“After Kim left Cody, she and Kanye have been talking more. She feels like she did reach him on some levels during that trip. Before the trip, she was ready to end her marriage. But Kanye has been listening to her concerns. He has made some promises to her. Kim still sees divorce as a last resort. She is not there yet.”

The source added:

“Kanye suggested that they take a family trip together and Kim agreed. She wants to do everything she can to save her marriage. It’s all very complicated though. Kim wants him to get proper help and Kanye still doesn’t want to. Kim is just taking things day by day right now. She isn’t sure if their marriage can be saved, but she is willing to keep trying for their kids.”

Hopefully school starting up again will be something else to keep the kiddos distracted!

[Image via Kim Kardashian West/Instagram.]