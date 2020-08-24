Kanye West Returns To California For Quality Time With Kids After ‘Really’ Missing Them

Kanye West is going back to Cali!

Ahead of the weekend, the rapper reportedly flew home to Los Angeles to reunite with Kim Kardashian West and their children after largely spending his time in Wyoming prepping for his presidential bid.

Related: Kanye Features Kirsten Dunst And Anna Wintour In Bizarre Campaign Poster

A source explained to People that although the 43-year-old is still busy with work, he wanted to pay a visit to his California home:

“He is still busy working on his music and presidential campaign, but really missed the kids and flew to see them.”

The insider added (below):

“They are all spending the weekend at their Hidden Hills house and catching up as a family.”

‘Ye’s return to the West Coast comes after a nature-filled trip to Colorado with Kourtney Kardashian and friend Harry Hudson, plus another trip to the Dominican Republic earlier this month. As you’re likely aware, things for Kim and Kanye have been fairly strained this summer, especially after the latter divulged a bit too much personal information on Twitter, prompting a statement from the KKW Beauty founder about her husband’s mental health and bipolar disorder.

Regardless of the situation between the longtime couple, we can only hope that their four kids: 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 14-month-old Psalm, are shielded from what’s been developing as much as possible. In her aforementioned statement, the reality star shared that she was doing everything she could to protect her husband and children:

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

It’s unclear what their plans are moving forward when it comes to splitting time between Wyoming and California, especially given the ongoing pandemic, but Mrs. West said (below) after her husband resumed Sunday Service in the Cowboy State that his team “took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority.”

Hopefully some quality family time this weekend helped everyone out.

[Image via WENN & Kim Kardashian West/Instagram.]