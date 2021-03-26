Kim Kardashian Finally Talks About Those Infamous Kanye West Tweets & Acknowledges 'Issues' In Their Marriage

Thursday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians made one thing very clear: Kim Kardashian has been extremely concerned with and frustrated by Kanye West‘s behavior for a long time now, no matter how much of a poker face she kept publicly.

The 40-year-old reality TV star’s battle of tug-and-war with her Twitter-inclined (and now estranged) husband took center stage during this particular airing. It was definitely an interesting time, to say the least, as viewers finally got to see what really went down in the summer of 2020.

As you’ll recall, back in early July, Kanye tweeted his intentions of running for President. Within days, TMZ dropped a bombshell report about how the family was supposedly concerned he was having “a manic episode.” In response to that, the 43-year-old rapper went on a wild Twitter rant, publicly accusing both Kim and Kris Jenner of trying to have him committed while simultaneously claiming he was the one considering divorce.

Sitting with little sis Khloé Kardashian and her pal Malika Haqq at the top of Thursday night’s episode, it was clear the momma of four was already worn out by all the bull s**t.

When asked by Malika whether Kanye’s presidential run was for real, the KKW Beauty founder replied wearily:

“That is what I’m not sure of. It’s been a long day. You know, I don’t want to talk about it on camera. I don’t want to talk about Kanye or anything. You shouldn’t pay attention to it, please, please don’t.”

Yikes… not great! While it’s certainly how Kim started making her living — talking about things on camera — we can understand why she’d want to avoid the topic. She’s got kids who may not want to rewatch the downfall of their parents’ relationship on TV, you know?

But she continued to voice her displeasure in a confessional, adding:

“It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have. He’s been posting a lot of things on social media, so that is a little bit frustrating. You clearly see them on Twitter, I’m still gonna choose to not really talk about it here.”

Just “a little bit frustrating”? If that isn’t the understatement of the year… The episode took a turn, though, when Kris suggested to Khloé and eldest sis Kourtney Kardashian that they should help Kim take her mind off everything.

You know what that means…

Girls’ night!!!

The three super-close sisters made the most of an evening in together, throwing back drinks, jumping on the trampoline, doing karate, and laughing the night away. It was a scene — especially because the usually-reserved Kim almost never drinks alcohol! Hey, sometimes you’ve just gotta say “f**k it” and have a drink with your besties while you leave your problems for another day. Therapeutic AF!!! And the next morning, Kim surprised everyone by waking up without a hangover. Maybe a good omen?!

Khloé took it upon herself to step up to the plate that next morning, too, encouraging her big sis to lean on family for help through her trying times with Kanye:

“I do just want you to know, it’s never a problem, you’re never a burden on me or your sisters or your mom. Like, none of us feel that way at all. We want you to know that we’re here for you and we love you and whatever you choose to do is what you choose to do.”

Awww! The gesture wasn’t lost on the lawyer-to-be, who showed her appreciation for the support. Still, with the clarity of a new morning ahead, she realized what she had to do, concluding in a confessional:

“I have to figure things out on my own. My life with Kanye, I got this. Like, I’m dealing with it on my own. It’s gonna be ok. But I love coming over to Malibu and escaping and being just as in the moment as possible.”

Amen to that! ICYMI on air on Thursday night, ch-ch-check out the entire exchange in the YouTube recap (below)!

Oh, and you can relive the moment Kylie Jenner took center stage on Cardi B‘s WAP during this episode, as well:

This last season of KUWTK on cable has really been delivering so far, that’s for sure! What do U think of Kim’s take on addressing her Kanye problem, Perezcious readers? Can’t be an easy thing when your partner takes to Twitter when times get tough…

Sound OFF with your response to everything here down in the comments (below)…

