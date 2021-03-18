Kim Kardashian Thinks Kanye West Is 'Having Another Episode' Amid Their No Contact Divorce

Kanye West is apparently giving Kim Kardashian reason to worry!

As we reported, the rapper has been icing out the KKW Beauty founder as they adapt to life post-split, with a source telling Page Six that Kanye “abruptly cut himself off” from Kim “even before” their divorce filing became official in February.

Well, a separate source has come out to claim that Kimmy Kakes sees this behavior as Yeezy, who suffers from bipolar disorder, “having another episode,” which has left her extremely distressed. The confidant spilled to Entertainment Tonight:

“Kanye hasn’t been speaking to Kim directly recently… Kim sees this as Kanye having another episode and it is definitely concerning to her, especially in regard to their kids. Kim is just taking the time to focus on herself and her family and continuing to work and grow her business.”

If the momma of four is distraught about her estranged hubby’s behavior, she certainly hasn’t been showing it on her social media. Just Wednesday night, after celebrating brother Rob Kardashian’s 34th birthday, the KUWTK star documented a fun girls’ game night at her pal Tracy Romulus’ house.

In a series of clips posted on her Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old star revealed she and Kourtney Kardashian were about to dominate in a round of Taboo, telling fans:

“Kourtney and I are same team, playing Taboo, and we’re on the same team, game over for everybody.”

At one point during the festivities, the girls got WILD when Kourt jokingly put on a kinky sex belt and took it for a spin with another friend. (Talk about taboo!) After the girls had their fun, gaming resumed, and it was revealed that none other than Rob’s ex Adrienne Bailon was also on the Kardashian sisters’ team for the game — and, yes, they did end up winning. See the victory pic (below):

If Kim really is worried about Kanye, we’re glad she was able to kick back with friends and temporarily forget about it. Of course, the superstar is hoping the drama will settle sooner than later. A source previously told ET that the aspiring lawyer “has full faith that he will strive to do his best to be the father and person he once was,” adding:

“The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier. Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future.”

Hopefully ‘Ye can get to the point of speaking to Kim directly — but in the meantime, it’s good to know she has her girls’ support. Thoughts on this?

