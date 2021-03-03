Kim Kardashian To Keep MASSIVE Hidden Hills Mansion In Kanye West Divorce!

Kim Kardashian is kicking Kanye West to the curb — somewhat.

It turns out the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will likely keep the couple’s Hidden Hills mansion in the divorce, TMZ reports. The outlet noted the decision is meant to give the couple’s four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 — some sort of stability through the very public breakup. You know, given the fact that it has been their main residence amid their crazy lives in the spotlight. Plus, the place would still be within a block from most of the reality star’s family.

An insider previously told Page Six in January that Kim had been desperate to keep the El Lay home, explaining:

“Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home. She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.”

Glad to see that it has gone your way, Kimmy!

As you may know, the 15,000 square-foot Southern California casa was purchased for a whopping $20 million in 2014. Kanye later shelled out another $20 million into a massive design passion project, where the property transformed into a minimalist’s dream. The Alex Vervoordt-designed home even received a cover story in Architectural Digest in March 2020. At the time, the designer explained to the publication how the pair came up with minimal design idea, saying:

“Kanye and Kim wanted something totally new. We didn’t talk about decoration but a kind of philosophy about how we live now and how we will live in the future. We changed the house by purifying it, and we kept pushing to make it purer and purer.”

They essentially ended up with a blank-canvas style house that gives the little ones ample opportunity to scribble in crayons all over. Maybe that’s how North became so good at painting? Take a look at the sprawling neutral home (below):

Anyway, it makes a ton of sense that Kanye would give Kim the house as he has spent a majority of 2020 in Wyoming and has no actual ties to the area. In 2019, the 43-year-old rapper bought a 9,000-acre ranch in the state. It’s currently unclear where he’ll permanently call home following the divorce, which reportedly has remained amicable. However, we could take a wild guess and say that the Cowboy state is looking pretty promising.

As most of you know, the SKIMS designer officially filed for divorce last month after nearly seven years of marriage and months of speculation. The momma has also reportedly pushed for joint legal and physical custody of their four children. Since filing, a source recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Kim has felt nothing but relief.

“She is happy to see that chapter close. She knows that it is what is healthiest for her and her family and she is ready to put this hardship behind her both publicly and personally. Kim has had her moments of feeling overwhelmed as a mom, of course, but the fact that her family has been so unified and supported her through this difficult time has made things so much easier for her to process.”

We can’t blame Kimye there as they’ve had their fair share of relationship struggles for the last couple of years!

Now, if the house truly does go to Kim, there is a chance that she will do a post-split house redecoration (at least we hope), and we can’t wait to see those pictures! Can you just imagine a massive corridor of North’s paintings and multi-color walls everywhere?! While it would be the ultimate FU, we might be just getting ahead of ourselves here. LOLz!

Let us know what you think Kim will do with the house after the divorce in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN & Kim Kardashian/Instagram]