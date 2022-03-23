Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande's Friendship 'Hasn't Changed' Amid Pete Davidson Romance -- Here's Why

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande don’t have any problems with each other!

Not that one might necessarily think they would, but the question has come up recently amid the SKIMS mogul’s ongoing relationship with the man who used to call himself Ariana’s fiancé!

Perezcious readers will recall how earlier this week, we reported on a major development between the two women when Ariana gifted Kim with a swag bag of goodies from her beauty brand! It was a nice gesture — doubly so, due to the duo’s mutual dating history. And now, we are hearing from insiders that there truly are no hard feelings between the pair of powerful women, even as they both now have romantic entanglements with Pete Davidson –– just mutual admiration and respect!

A source spoke to Us Weekly about the situation in a report published late on Tuesday, and in the reveal, the insider explained that things are completely copacetic for the Break Free singer and the KKW Beauty exec. The source dished the details about the 41-year-old reality TV star and the 28-year-old songstress (below):

“Kim and Ariana are friends and have been for the past few years. Whenever they’re at the same event, they make sure to say hi to each other.”

Of course, this follows a roller coaster 2018 ride for the 7 Rings singer, when she and Davidson became engaged in June of that year after a white-hot courting lead-up only to call it quits on their marriage plans four months later. But now that Pete and Ariana are both older and wiser, it sounds like the pop princess’ take on the SNL star’s new romance with Kim is very chill.

The insider specifically noted that part of it for the two women — the dual dating history with Davidson — explaining (below):

“Just because Kim is now dating Ariana’s ex Pete, it hasn’t changed their friendship. They adore each other and support each other’s brands.”

Women supporting women. You love to see it!!

Considering it’s now been more than three full years since Ariana and Pete were a thing, anyways, one would expect the Dangerous Woman singer to have moved on. And considering the fact that Ariana is now living her happily-ever-after with new husband Dalton Gomez, it sounds like she has completely gotten past Pete!

The insider shed more light on the long-since-decided closure between the singer and her former beau, saying:

“Ariana has completely moved on from Pete. What they had was in the past. If anything, Ariana would be cheering on Pete and Kim’s relationship since she ultimately wants Kim to find happiness too.”

Seems healthy and mature AF to us! Honestly, we just wish Kim’s ex could do the same at this point. Now that Kanye West has that Kim K lookalike coming around more often, maybe he can focus on her, and not the real thing? Just saying!

Anyways, what do U make of Kim and Ariana’s cool connection amid their mutual love interest in the King of Staten Island star, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your thoughts on all this down in the comments (below)…

