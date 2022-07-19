Kim Kardashian Gets Kryptic! But What Is She Calling Out??

Kim Kardashian was on one this weekend!

The 41-year-old reality TV star jumped on Instagram and took a breather from posting promotional SKIMS content for a bit to call out…. something?! And-slash-or someone?!?!

The Selfish author posted not one or two but FOUR different cryptic messages and quotes to her IG Stories. And while the reason behind dropping them online is not immediately clear to us, the sum total of these four ideas definitely has us scratching our heads!

Up first, Kim came with a simple thought about the idea behind the theory of karma (below):

“Do good. And good will come to you.”

Makes sense, right?!

Not only for Kim’s life but, like, for all of us! No questions there. And that message on its own wouldn’t have provoked suspicion. But what came next started to up the ante a bit. Shortly after that first post, Kim added another one:

“Sometimes I wish I could go back in life. Not to change things, just to feel a few things twice.”

So it begins…

Not necessarily regretful, per se, but certainly a sentimental moment of nostalgia coming from an A-list star who has successfully managed to look forward for pretty much her entire career!

Now, the next post was a biggie. And honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if this message was specifically directed not-so-cryptically at Khloé Kardashian‘s ongoing drama with surrogate baby daddy and ex-partner Tristan Thompson (below):

“Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can’t see red flags.”

OK, so that one could be about the end of Kim’s marriage to Kanye West, or something else. Maybe?

But in light of what’s been going down with Khloé and Tristan in the KarJenner realm this past week, it seems far more likely that cryptic comment is possibly directed at True Thompson‘s parents. Right?? Or nah?!

Finally, Kim pulled out an old staple for the ‘Gram: Dr. Seuss!

The SKKN By Kim founder wrapped her commentary by re-sharing a famous quote attributed to the children’s author:

“Life is too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don’t, and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”

Well, well, well!

So what do we have here, Perezcious readers? What do U make of Kim’s cryptic posting?! We have grown accustomed to Khloé taking this route, but not Kim quite as much.

Think there’s something to it?! Or not??

Share your reaction down in the comments (below)…

